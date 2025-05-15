NATO's procurement agency under investigation for alleged corruption linked to military contracts

Rutte said that the NATO agency is “working very closely with all the relevant authorities, and obviously we will continue doing that. We want to get to the root of this.” He spoke in Turkey where he was chairing a meeting of NATO foreign ministers.

Belgian prosecutors said Wednesday that two suspects in the western region of Flanders had been taken in for questioning over the allegations. One was arrested, the other released. No names or details about them were provided.

They said that the probe is focusing on possible "irregularities" in the awarding of contracts to defense companies to buy military equipment like ammunition and drones, which have become a decisive factor in Russia's war on Ukraine.

The prosecutors suspect that agency employees might have given confidential information to the companies to help them win contracts, and that money may have been laundered through consultancy firms set up for the purpose.