NATO outlines 'deterrence' plan as tensions with Russia soar

Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said the alliance will “take all necessary measures to protect and defend all allies.” He said: "We will always respond to any deterioration of our security environment, including through strengthening our collective defense.”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov charged that it was NATO and the U.S. who were behind the escalating tensions in Europe, not Russia.

“All this is happening not because of what we, Russia, are doing. This is happening because of what NATO, the U.S. are doing,” Peskov told reporters. He also cited U.S. media reports suggesting that Russia is evacuating its diplomats from Ukraine, something Moscow denied.

The NATO announcement came as European Union foreign ministers sought to put on a fresh display of unity in support of Ukraine, and paper over concerns about divisions on the best way to confront any Russian aggression.

In a statement, the ministers said the EU has stepped up sanction preparations and they warned that “any further military aggression by Russia against Ukraine will have massive consequences and severe costs.”

Separately, the EU also committed to increase financial support for embattled Ukraine, vowing to push through a special package of 1.2 billion euros ($1.4 billion) in loans and grants as soon as possible.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken held talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Friday and said the U.S. would give Russia written responses to Moscow’s proposals this week, offering some hope that any invasion would be delayed for at least a few more days.

The West is nervously watching Russian troop movements and war games in Belarus for any signs that a new invasion of Ukraine is imminent. Russia has already invaded Ukraine once, annexing the Crimean Peninsula in 2014. Moscow has also supported pro-Russian Ukrainian separatists fighting the Kyiv government in the eastern part of the country known as the Donbass region. About 14,000 people have been killed in the conflict.

Asked whether the EU would follow a U.S. move and order the families of European embassy personnel in Ukraine to leave, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said: "We are not going to do the same thing."

Britain also said it is withdrawing some diplomats and dependents from its embassy in Kyiv.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said an invasion was not inevitable, but “the intelligence is pretty gloomy.”

“There is certainly a very, very large array of Russian forces and we have to take the necessary steps. I don’t think it’s by any means inevitable now, I think that sense can still prevail,” he said.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry spokesman, Oleg Nikolenko, said the U.S. decision was “a premature step” and a sign of “excessive caution.” He said that Russia is sowing panic among Ukrainians and foreigners in order to destabilize Ukraine.

Germany has issued no order, but it said the families of embassy staff may leave if they wish. Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock stressed that “we must not contribute to unsettling the situation further; we need to continue to support the Ukrainian government very clearly and above all maintain the stability of the country.”

At the EU meeting, Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said he would inform his counterparts that Russia plans to holds war games 240 kilometers (150 miles) off Ireland’s southwest coast — in international waters but within Ireland's exclusive economic zone.

“This isn’t a time to increase military activity and tension in the context of what’s happening with and in Ukraine.” Coveney said. “The fact that they are choosing to do it on the western borders, if you like, of the EU, off the Irish coast, is something that in our view is simply not welcome.”

Some NATO members closest to Russia — Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania — said they plan to send U.S.-made anti-tank and anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine, a move endorsed by the United States.

But questions have arisen about just how unified the EU is. Diverse political, business and energy interests have long divided the 27-country bloc in its approach to Moscow. About 40% of the EU’s natural gas imports come from Russia, much of it via pipelines across Ukraine — and many are skittish about being cut off from that supply in winter, with prices already soaring.

The EU’s two major powers appear most cautious. French President Emmanuel Macron has renewed previously rejected calls for an EU summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Late on Saturday, the head of the German navy, Vice Adm. Kay-Achim Schoenbach, resigned after coming under fire for saying that Ukraine would not regain the Crimean Peninsula, and for suggesting that Putin deserves “respect.”

Still, diplomats and officials said hard-hitting sanctions are being drawn up with the EU’s executive branch, the European Commission. They were reluctant to detail the measures or what action by Russia might trigger them but said they would come within days of any attack.

___

This story has been updated to correct that France has said it is ready to send troops to Romania, not Bulgaria. ___

Associated Press writers Yuras Karmanau in Kyiv, Ukraine, Dasha Litvinova in Moscow, Geir Moulson in Berlin, Aritz Parra in Madrid, Jill Lawless in London, Mike Corder in The Hague, and Raf Casert in Brussels contributed.

Caption European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell speaks with the media as he arrives for a meeting of EU foreign ministers at the European Council building in Brussels, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. European Union foreign ministers are aiming Monday to show a fresh display of resolve and unity in support of Ukraine, amid deep uncertainty about whether President Vladimir Putin intends to attack Russia's neighbor or send his troops across the border. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo) Credit: Virginia Mayo

Caption European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, right, speaks with Croatia's Foreign Minister Gordan Grlic Radman during a meeting of EU foreign ministers at the European Council building in Brussels, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. European Union foreign ministers are aiming Monday to show a fresh display of resolve and unity in support of Ukraine, amid deep uncertainty about whether President Vladimir Putin intends to attack Russia's neighbor or send his troops across the border. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo) Credit: Virginia Mayo

Caption Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg, second left, greets Cypriot Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides, right, during a meeting of EU foreign ministers at the European Council building in Brussels, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. European Union foreign ministers are aiming Monday to show a fresh display of resolve and unity in support of Ukraine, amid deep uncertainty about whether President Vladimir Putin intends to attack Russia's neighbor or send his troops across the border. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo) Credit: Virginia Mayo

Caption Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra, left, speaks with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias during a meeting of EU foreign ministers at the European Council building in Brussels, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. European Union foreign ministers are aiming Monday to show a fresh display of resolve and unity in support of Ukraine, amid deep uncertainty about whether President Vladimir Putin intends to attack Russia's neighbor or send his troops across the border. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo) Credit: Virginia Mayo

Caption Finland's Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto arrives for a meeting of EU foreign ministers at the European Council building in Brussels, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. European Union foreign ministers are aiming Monday to show a fresh display of resolve and unity in support of Ukraine, amid deep uncertainty about whether President Vladimir Putin intends to attack Russia's neighbor or send his troops across the border. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo) Credit: Virginia Mayo

Caption Romania's Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu arrives for a meeting of EU foreign ministers at the European Council building in Brussels, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. European Union foreign ministers are aiming Monday to show a fresh display of resolve and unity in support of Ukraine, amid deep uncertainty about whether President Vladimir Putin intends to attack Russia's neighbor or send his troops across the border. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo) Credit: Virginia Mayo

Caption European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen makes a statement on EU financial support for Ukraine at EU headquarters in Brussels, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. (John Thys, Pool Photo via AP) Credit: John Thys

Caption A woman walks past the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. The State Department is ordering the families of all American personnel at the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv to leave the country and allowing non-essential staff to leave Ukraine. The move comes amid heightened fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine despite talks between U.S. and Russian officials. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) Credit: Efrem Lukatsky

Caption British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, left, is greeted by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg prior to a meeting at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys, Pool) Credit: Olivier Matthys