NATO member Romania to send a Patriot missile system to neighboring Ukraine

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — NATO member Romania's top defense body said Thursday that the country will donate a Patriot missile system to neighboring Ukraine to help Kyiv in the war with Russia as Moscow's forces continue to bombard civilian areas and energy infrastructure.

The office of Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, who chaired the Supreme Council of National Defense meeting in Bucharest, said the decision was made in close coordination with allies and is conditional on Romania obtaining a similar or equivalent system. The U.S.-made air defense system to be sent to Ukraine is one of several that Romania possesses.

“The decision was based on an in-depth technical evaluation of the Romanian authorities, all measures being taken to eliminate the risk of creating possible vulnerabilities for Romania,” Iohannis’ office said. “At the same time, they will continue discussions with allies so that our country’s air defense is further strengthened.”