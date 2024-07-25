NATO member Romania says more Russian drone debris from the Ukraine war has landed on its territory

A statement said the fragments were discovered by a team of specialists in an uninhabited area near the village of Plauru in Tulcea county, which is across the Danube River from the Ukrainian port of Izmail.

The discovery came after Russia carried out overnight attacks on “civilian targets and port infrastructure” in Ukraine over the past two nights, the ministry said. Those assaults prompted Romania to deploy warplanes to monitor its airspace.

The ministry strongly condemned the Russian attacks, calling them “unjustified and in serious contradiction with the norms of international law.”

Romania’s emergency authorities issued text alerts both nights to residents living in Tulcea, and NATO allies were kept informed, the ministry said.