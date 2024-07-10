Nation & World News

NATO-member Norway donates six F-16 jets to Ukraine

Norway says it will donate six F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine
Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store speaks during his arrival at the NATO summit on Wednesday, July 10, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke).

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store speaks during his arrival at the NATO summit on Wednesday, July 10, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke).
25 minutes ago

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norway will donate six F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine to defend itself from Russian attacks, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said Wednesday, adding that the jets will be important for Kyiv.

Ukraine has long pleaded for the sophisticated fighter to give it a combat edge against Russian firepower.

No date was announced as to when Norway will donate the six jets, but Gahr Støre said, “we aim to start the donations during 2024.”

He said Kyiv's “ability to defend itself against attacks from the air is absolutely crucial in its defensive battle against Russia.”

Gahr Store spoke before he arrived in Washington for the NATO summit.

Last year he said during a trip to Kyiv that Norway would donate F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine but didn't specify how many.

After 42 years of service, the Nordic NATO member phased out its aging fleet of F-16 fighters in 2021 and is replacing them with new F-35A Joint Strike Fighter jets.

Norway is the third European country after the Netherlands and Denmark to donate F-16 planes to Ukraine.

Oil-rich Norway is one of the world’s biggest donors to Ukraine.

Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store during his arrival at the NATO summit on Wednesday, July 10, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke).

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store speaks during his arrival at the NATO summit on Wednesday, July 10, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke).

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Seeger Gray/AJC

Abortion rights advocates: Shift in GOP abortion stance is not ‘a win’

Credit: AP PH

CNN plans to lay off 100 employees as network focuses on digital
1h ago

Credit: Ben Rose/BenRosePhotography.com

Delta highlights athletes’ Olympics journeys with Team USA sponsorship
1h ago

Cobb County enters national opioid lawsuit settlement with Kroger
2h ago

Cobb County enters national opioid lawsuit settlement with Kroger
2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Midtown neighbors learn of nearby inmate transitional center after Beltline stabbing
The Latest

Credit: AP

Dozens of people are sentenced to life in prison in the UAE in a mass trial criticized...
2m ago
Astronauts confident Boeing space capsule can safely return them to Earth, despite...
13m ago
Biden looks to union leaders for support as he seeks to reassure worried Democrats
14m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

How to see free movies at Tara Theatre Atlanta this weekend
Chris Sale wins a battle of aces as Braves beat Zac Gallen, D-backs
Avoid boredom with this guide to playing board games in metro Atlanta