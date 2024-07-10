NATO-member Norway donates six F-16 jets to Ukraine

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norway will donate six F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine to defend itself from Russian attacks, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said Wednesday, adding that the jets will be important for Kyiv.

Ukraine has long pleaded for the sophisticated fighter to give it a combat edge against Russian firepower.

No date was announced as to when Norway will donate the six jets, but Gahr Støre said, “we aim to start the donations during 2024.”