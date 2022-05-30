NATO looks to 'historic' Madrid summit, with Sweden, Finland

Next month’s summit will redefine NATO's strategic priorities for the next decade, which Stoltenberg said include Chinese ambitions, the rise of anti-democratic states, terrorism and climate change. But its immediate focus will be on how to continue supporting Ukraine and deter any further aggression by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Spain became the 16th member of NATO on May 30, 1982. Its entrance marked a milestone of Spain’s return in the international political order following the end of Gen. Francisco Franco's dictatorship with his death in 1975. The country's adhesion to NATO came just a year after its fledgling democracy survived a failed military coup. Spain would later join the European Union in 1986.

A 1997 NATO summit hosted by Spain featured the invitation to former Soviet-bloc members Hungary, Poland and Czech Republic to join the alliance that they had once stood against.

“Next month Madrid will host another historic summit," Stoltenberg said. “This time however the context is very different, not a fresh burst of freedom but a cold blast of conflict.”

Spain is aiding Ukraine with humanitarian aid and military equipment. Its military is deployed on NATO missions in Turkey, Latvia, and Iraq, in addition to naval operations.

“Today our security is threatened by Putin’s regime and therefore our support for Ukraine is absolute,” prime minister Sánchez said. “Putin has clearly not achieved his goals because we allies have showed that our support is unbreakable.”

Spain's King Felipe VI speaks with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, centre, and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, right, as they attend a gala at Madrid's Royal Theater, Monday, May 30, 2022. Stoltenberg visits Madrid for Spain's celebration of its 40th year as part of the military alliance one month before the capital hosts an important NATO summit. (Alejandro Martínez/Europa Press via AP, Pool)

Spain's King Felipe VI shakes hands with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, center, next to Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, right, as they arrive to attend a gala at Madrid's Royal Theater, Monday, May 30, 2022.