Nation & World News

NATO leaders will vow to pour weapons into Ukraine for another year, but membership is off the table

NATO leaders plan to pledge to keep pouring arms and ammunition into Ukraine at current levels for at least another year
FILE - President Joe Biden, left, speaks at an event with G7 leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during the NATO Summit, in Vilnius, Lithuania, July 12, 2023. United States President Joe Biden and his counterparts meet in Washington for a three-day summit beginning Tuesday, July 9, 2024 to mark the military alliance's 75th anniversary, with Russian troops pressing their advantave along Ukraine's eastern front in the third year of war. (Paul Ellis/Pool Photo via AP, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - President Joe Biden, left, speaks at an event with G7 leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during the NATO Summit, in Vilnius, Lithuania, July 12, 2023. United States President Joe Biden and his counterparts meet in Washington for a three-day summit beginning Tuesday, July 9, 2024 to mark the military alliance's 75th anniversary, with Russian troops pressing their advantave along Ukraine's eastern front in the third year of war. (Paul Ellis/Pool Photo via AP, File)
By LORNE COOK – Associated Press
34 minutes ago

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO leaders plan to pledge next week to keep pouring arms and ammunition into Ukraine at current levels for at least another year, hoping to reassure the war-ravaged country of their ongoing support and show Russian President Vladimir Putin that they will not walk away.

U.S. President Joe Biden and his counterparts meet in Washington for a three-day summit beginning Tuesday to mark the military alliance's 75th anniversary as Russian troops press their advantage along Ukraine's eastern front in the third year of the war.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said NATO's 32 member countries have been spending around 40 billion euros ($43 billion) each year on military equipment for Ukraine since the war began in February 2022, and that this should be “a minimum baseline” going forward.

“I expect allies will decide at the summit to sustain this level within the next year,” Stoltenberg said. He said the amount would be shared among nations based on their economic growth, and that the leaders will review the figure when they meet again in 2025.

NATO is desperate to do more for Ukraine but is struggling to find new ways. Already, NATO allies provide 99% of the military support it gets. Soon, the alliance will manage equipment deliveries. But two red lines remain: no NATO membership until the war is over, and no NATO boots on the ground there.

At their last summit, NATO leaders agreed to fast-track Ukraine's membership process — although the country is unlikely to join for many years — and set up a high-level body for emergency consultations. Several countries promised more military equipment.

A year on, they want to put on a fresh display of unity and resolve, even as uncertainty over elections roils many of the organization's biggest members. The possible return of Donald Trump, who undermined trust among the allies while he was the U.S. president, is a particular concern.

But governments in France and Germany were also weakened in elections this year. Italy is led by a prime minister whose party has neo-fascist roots, while an anti-immigrant party heads a shaky coalition in the Netherlands and Spain’s Cabinet relies on small parties to rule. The U.K. will have a new leader.

Whoever might be in power though, it’s become clear that there’s not a lot more that NATO can do.

Lately, Stoltenberg has insisted on a long-term commitment to Ukraine. Major funding delays, notably due to political wrangling in the U.S. Congress, have left the country's armed forces, in his words, "to defend themselves with one hand tied on the back."

He had hoped the allies would agree to spend at least 40 billion euros annually on weapons in a “major, multi-year” program. It does not mean an increase in support, though. The figure roughly equals what they have already spent each year since the war began.

One new scheme the leaders are likely to endorse is a mission to get the right military equipment into Ukraine and streamline training for its armed forces. In their haste to help, Western backers have inundated Ukraine with all kinds of weapons and materiel.

In the early chaos of war, anything was welcome, but the deliveries have become unmanageable — a multitude of different kinds of vehicles or defense systems that require distinct maintenance plans and dedicated supply chains to keep them running.

Offers of training programs outside Ukraine have also been abundant, indeed so prolific and different that its armed forces struggle to prioritize which troops to send, to what NATO country, and for how long.

“We’ve let a thousand flowers bloom,” conceded a senior U.S. State Department official, but added that with a new mission, probably based in Wiesbaden, Germany, and under the likely leadership of a U.S. general, “NATO can come in and say: We’ve got it.”

The official requested anonymity to discuss plans that had not been finalized.

Sending military equipment via this new mission would also prevent rogue governments or leaders from meddling with joint deliveries. NATO officials say the mission would complement the U.S.-led effort to drum up arms, the so-called Ramstein group.

Another conundrum for the leaders is how to frame Ukraine's membership prospects without letting it join. Many allies refuse to allow Ukraine in while fighting continues, concerned about being dragged into a wider war with Russia. Hungary opposes Ukraine's membership altogether.

In the run-up to the summit, NATO envoys have been weighing the use of words such as “irreversible” to describe Ukraine’s path to membership as they tweak language that has shifted constantly since they promised in 2008 that the country would join one day.

It’s unclear how this will be accepted in Kyiv. At their last meeting, the leaders were non-committal about timing, saying only that they would be “in a position to extend an invitation to Ukraine to join the alliance when allies agree and conditions are met.”

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described it as "unprecedented and absurd when a time frame is set neither for the invitation nor for Ukraine's membership." He complained that "vague wording about 'conditions' is added even for inviting Ukraine."

In recent weeks, Zelenskyy and other Ukrainian officials have been briefed on developments to avoid a repeat. Stoltenberg said he and Zelenskyy agreed earlier this month that the new steps the leaders will take “constitute a bridge to NATO membership and a very strong package for Ukraine at the summit."

Membership would protect Ukraine against a giant neighbor that annexed its Crimean Peninsula a decade ago and more recently seized vast swaths of land in the east and south. Before then, Kyiv must reform its security institutions, improve governance and curb corruption.

FILE -NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg addresses the audience during a ceremony marking the 75th anniversary of the signing of the North Atlantic Treaty, in Brussels, Wednesday, April 3, 2024. United States President Joe Biden and his counterparts meet in Washington for a three-day summit beginning Tuesday, July 9, 2024 to mark the military alliance's 75th anniversary, with Russian troops pressing their advantave along Ukraine's eastern front in the third year of war. (Johanna Geron, Pool Photo via AP, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Flags of NATO member countries flap in the wind outside NATO headquarters, in Brussels, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. United States President Joe Biden and his counterparts meet in Washington for a three-day summit beginning Tuesday, July 9, 2024 to mark the military alliance's 75th anniversary, with Russian troops pressing their advantave along Ukraine's eastern front in the third year of war. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - From right, French President Emmanuel Macron, Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, U.S. President Joe Biden, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, European Council President Charles Michel, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni watch a skydiving demo during the G7 world leaders summit at Borgo Egnazia, Italy, Thursday, June 13, 2024. In France and Germany, the governments were weakened in elections this year. Italy is led by a prime minister whose party has neo-fascist roots, while an anti-immigrant party heads a shaky coalition in the Netherlands and Spain's Cabinet relies on small parties to rule. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE -United States President Joe Biden, left, and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pass by flags of G7 countries prior to an address by G7 leaders and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. United States President Joe Biden and his counterparts meet in Washington for a three-day summit beginning Tuesday, July 9, 2024 to mark the military alliance's 75th anniversary, with Russian troops pressing their advantave along Ukraine's eastern front in the third year of war. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, center front left, speaks with U.S. President Donald Trump, center front right, after a group photo at a NATO leaders meeting at The Grove hotel and resort in Watford, Hertfordshire, England, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. NATO is desperate to demonstrate that it can stay the course, even as uncertainty over elections roils many of its biggest members. The possible return of Donald Trump, who damaged trust between allies while he was the U.S. president, is of most obvious concern. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE -The Washington Treaty is on display during a ceremony to mark the 75th anniversary of NATO at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Thursday, April 4, 2024. United States President Joe Biden and his counterparts meet in Washington for a three-day summit beginning Tuesday, July 9, 2024 to mark the military alliance's 75th anniversary, with Russian troops pressing their advantave along Ukraine's eastern front in the third year of war. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - From left, Romania's Foreign Minister Luminita-Teodora Odobescu, Belgium's Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib and British Foreign Secretary David Cameron cut a cake during a ceremony to mark the 75th anniversary of NATO at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Thursday, April 4, 2024. United States President Joe Biden and his counterparts meet in Washington for a three-day summit beginning Tuesday, July 9, 2024 to mark the military alliance's 75th anniversary, with Russian troops pressing their advantave along Ukraine's eastern front in the third year of war. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Ukrainian soldiers fire at Russian positions from a U.S.-supplied M777 howitzer in Kherson region, Ukraine, Jan. 9, 2023. NATO is desperate to do more for Ukraine but is struggling to find new ways. Already, NATO allies provide 99% of the military support sent. It will soon manage the way that equipment reaches Ukraine. (AP Photo/Libkos, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE -Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, left, hands a card to Sweden's Defense Minister Pal Jonson prior to a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023. Most of the 32 NATO member countries see Russia's invasion of Ukraine as an existential threat. Finland and Sweden joined the alliance's ranks to seek protection out of concern that they might be targeted next. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: File photos

What happens to the Georgia election case if Trump wins the White House?

Credit: Miguel Martinez

DeKalb superintendent had a busy first year on the job. What’s next?

Credit: McCracken Poston

OPINION
TORPY: ‘Zenith Man’ gets late-in-life hug from Ga. town that once feared him

Credit: AP

GUEST COLUMN
George Stephanopoulos will be as watched as Joe Biden

Credit: AP

GUEST COLUMN
George Stephanopoulos will be as watched as Joe Biden

Credit: JULIE YARBROUGH

Giving praise that Praise House has survived
The Latest

Credit: AP

Israel conducts military operation in the area of the West Bank city of Jenin; 5...
10m ago
The UK election winner only becomes prime minister when King Charles III says so
14m ago
THE LATEST
Keir Starmer is officially the new UK prime minister
26m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Joe Biden to give extended interview to ABC News on Friday: How to watch
Check Times and Results on the AJC Peachtree Road Race Tracker
15 things to do this weekend: Light show, fireworks, Clydesdales and more