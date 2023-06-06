X

NATO eastern flank members want to boost support for Ukraine at alliance summit in July

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
1 hour ago
The leaders of nine central and eastern European countries say NATO allies should aim at further boosting their support for Ukraine and for its aspiration to become a member of the alliance

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — NATO allies should aim to further boost their support for Ukraine and for its aspiration to become a member of the alliance, the leaders of nine Central and Eastern European countries said Tuesday.

The presidents of an informal group known as the Bucharest Nine, the nations in the easternmost parts of the NATO alliance, met in Slovakia's capital, Bratislava, to discuss their common approach at the NATO summit scheduled for July 11–13 in Vilnius, Lithuania.

“We aim for a more robust, multi-year, and comprehensive support package for Ukraine, which will reinforce its defence capabilities also by implementing NATO standards and increasing interoperability with NATO,” they said in a statement to conclude their meeting, which was also attended by NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

“In light of Russia’s war of aggression, we will continue our strong support to bolster Ukraine’s capacity to defend itself and to relieve the humanitarian catastrophe.”

The leaders said they “expect that in Vilnius, we will upgrade our political relations with Ukraine to a new level, and launch a new political track that will lead to Ukraine’s membership in NATO, once conditions allow.”

The Bucharest Nine came together in response to Russia's annexation of the Crimean Peninsula from Ukraine in 2014. The nine countries are Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania and Slovakia.

At their meeting in Warsaw in February, U.S. President Joe Biden assured those nations that worry that Russia could move to take military action against them next if he’s successful in Ukraine that NATO’s mutual defense pact is “sacred” and that “we will defend literally every inch of NATO.”

NATO responded to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 by deploying multinational battlegroups in Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Bulgaria. They complement another four deployed in 2017 in the three Baltic states and Poland, to expand NATO’s presence from the Baltics to the Black Sea.

"Russia is the most significant and direct threat to Allies’ security and we must be prepared for it to remain so," the presidents said. “We expect that the Vilnius Summit will further strengthen NATO’s defence posture on the Eastern flank in order to deter and deny any opportunity for aggression.”

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

TOP LOCAL STORY: City Council passes funding legislation for training center25m ago

Credit: TNS

Attorney Lin Wood held in contempt of court for denigrating ex-associates
47m ago

Credit: AJC file photo

NEW: Atlanta council OKs $908,000 to audit MARTA expansion
1h ago

Credit: Ligaya Figueras

ONLY ON AJC: A ‘mad idea’ brings new energy to Madison food scene
3h ago

Credit: Ligaya Figueras

ONLY ON AJC: A ‘mad idea’ brings new energy to Madison food scene
3h ago

Credit: Melissa Golden

The Jolt: Proposed purge of ‘traitors’ deepens Georgia GOP rift
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Miyu Kato loses women's doubles money for accidentally hitting ball kid but can play...
9m ago
Apple unveils a $3,500 headset as it wades into the world of virtual reality
13m ago
4.9 magnitude quake strikes southern Haiti; 4 dead, dozens injured
18m ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

HOW VOTE UNFOLDED: Our live updates from marathon meeting
6h ago
‘It means the world to me’: WWII vets return to Normandy in honor of D-Day
21h ago
When HOPE and Zell scholarships pay same for tuition, what sets them apart?
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top