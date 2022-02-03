Hamburger icon
NATO chief wary of Russian troop buildup in Belarus

In this photo taken from video and released by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, Russian soldiers attend a military training at the Yurginsky training ground in the Kemerovo region, Russia. The Russian military has launched a series of drills across the country amid the tensions with the West over Ukraine. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

In this photo taken from video and released by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, Russian soldiers attend a military training at the Yurginsky training ground in the Kemerovo region, Russia. The Russian military has launched a series of drills across the country amid the tensions with the West over Ukraine. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)

National & World News
40 minutes ago
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg is concerned about Russia's continued military buildup around Ukraine

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg expressed concern Thursday that Russia is continuing its military buildup around Ukraine, and that it has now deployed more troops and military equipment to Belarus that at any time in the last 30 years.

Russia now has more than 100,000 troops stationed near Ukraine’s northern and eastern borders, raising concern that Moscow might invade again, as it did in 2014, and destabilize the Ukrainian economy. Russian officials deny that an invasion is planned.

“Over the last days, we have seen a significant movement of Russian military forces into Belarus. This is the biggest Russian deployment there since the Cold War,” Stoltenberg told reporters at NATO headquarters in Brussels.

He said that Russian troop numbers in Belarus are likely to climb to 30,000, with the backing of special forces, high-end fighter jets, Iskander short-range ballistic missiles, and S-400 ground-to-air missile defense systems.

“So, we speak about a wide range of modern military capabilities. All this will be combined with Russia’s annual nuclear forces exercise, expected to take place this month,” Stoltenberg said.

He called on Russia to “de-escalate,” and repeated warnings from the West that “any further Russian aggression would have severe consequences and carry a heavy price.”

NATO has no intention of deploying troops to Ukraine should Russia invade, but it has begun to reinforce the defenses of nearby member countries — notably Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland. The 30-nation military alliance also plans to beef up its defenses in the Black Sea region near Bulgaria and Romania.

In this image provided by the U.S. Air Force, Airmen from the 436th Aerial Port Squadron load ammunition, weapons and other equipment bound for Ukraine during a foreign military sales mission at Dover Air Force Base, Del., on Jan. 30, 2022. Since 2014, the United States has committed more than $5.4 billion in total assistance to Ukraine, including security and non-security assistance. (Senior Airman Stephani Barge/U.S. Air Force via AP)

In this image provided by the U.S. Air Force, Airmen from the 436th Aerial Port Squadron load ammunition, weapons and other equipment bound for Ukraine during a foreign military sales mission at Dover Air Force Base, Del., on Jan. 30, 2022. Since 2014, the United States has committed more than $5.4 billion in total assistance to Ukraine, including security and non-security assistance. (Senior Airman Stephani Barge/U.S. Air Force via AP)

In this image provided by the U.S. Air Force, Airmen from the 436th Aerial Port Squadron load ammunition, weapons and other equipment bound for Ukraine during a foreign military sales mission at Dover Air Force Base, Del., on Jan. 30, 2022. Since 2014, the United States has committed more than $5.4 billion in total assistance to Ukraine, including security and non-security assistance. (Senior Airman Stephani Barge/U.S. Air Force via AP)

In this image provided by the U.S. Air Force, pallets of ammunition, weapons and other equipment bound for Ukraine are loaded on a plane by members from the 436th Aerial Port Squadron during a foreign military sales mission at Dover Air Force Base, Del., on Jan. 30, 2022. Since 2014, the United States has committed more than $5.4 billion in total assistance to Ukraine, including security and non-security assistance. (Senior Airman Stephani Barge/U.S. Air Force via AP)

Credit: Senior Airman Stephani Barge

In this image provided by the U.S. Air Force, pallets of ammunition, weapons and other equipment bound for Ukraine are loaded on a plane by members from the 436th Aerial Port Squadron during a foreign military sales mission at Dover Air Force Base, Del., on Jan. 30, 2022. Since 2014, the United States has committed more than $5.4 billion in total assistance to Ukraine, including security and non-security assistance. (Senior Airman Stephani Barge/U.S. Air Force via AP)

In this image provided by the U.S. Air Force, pallets of ammunition, weapons and other equipment bound for Ukraine are loaded on a plane by members from the 436th Aerial Port Squadron during a foreign military sales mission at Dover Air Force Base, Del., on Jan. 30, 2022. Since 2014, the United States has committed more than $5.4 billion in total assistance to Ukraine, including security and non-security assistance. (Senior Airman Stephani Barge/U.S. Air Force via AP)

A Ukrainian serviceman mans a heavy machine gun on a military navy ship patrolling the Sea of Azov, waters near Mariupol, Donetsk region, in eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the U.S. and its allies of ignoring Russia's top security demands but said Moscow is willing to talk more to ease tensions over Ukraine. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

Credit: Vadim Ghirda

A Ukrainian serviceman mans a heavy machine gun on a military navy ship patrolling the Sea of Azov, waters near Mariupol, Donetsk region, in eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the U.S. and its allies of ignoring Russia's top security demands but said Moscow is willing to talk more to ease tensions over Ukraine. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

A Ukrainian serviceman mans a heavy machine gun on a military navy ship patrolling the Sea of Azov, waters near Mariupol, Donetsk region, in eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the U.S. and its allies of ignoring Russia's top security demands but said Moscow is willing to talk more to ease tensions over Ukraine. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

A Ukrainian marine border guard walks on the deck of a boat after a patrol in the Sea of Azov, waters near Mariupol, Donetsk region, in eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the U.S. and its allies of ignoring Russia's top security demands but said Moscow is willing to talk more to ease tensions over Ukraine. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

A Ukrainian marine border guard walks on the deck of a boat after a patrol in the Sea of Azov, waters near Mariupol, Donetsk region, in eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the U.S. and its allies of ignoring Russia's top security demands but said Moscow is willing to talk more to ease tensions over Ukraine. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

A Ukrainian marine border guard walks on the deck of a boat after a patrol in the Sea of Azov, waters near Mariupol, Donetsk region, in eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the U.S. and its allies of ignoring Russia's top security demands but said Moscow is willing to talk more to ease tensions over Ukraine. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

