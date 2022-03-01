NATO chief sees no need to change nuclear alert level

Stoltenberg stressed that Russia has signed a number of deals agreeing that nuclear war cannot be won and should not be fought.

He called on Russia to “stop the attacks and withdraw all its forces and engage in good faith in diplomatic efforts” to end the war.

Government delegations from Ukraine and Russia met for talks in southeastern Belarus on Monday, but the outcome was not immediately clear.

“This is a horrendous, horrific invasion of an innocent country and we see that civilians are killed. It’s a brutality that has to stop immediately,” Stoltenberg said.

The United States recently reinforced the eastern flank of NATO's territory with some 5,000 additional troops deployed to Poland and Romania. Both NATO countries border Ukraine, which is not part of NATO. A number of French troops were traveling to Romania on Tuesday to further strengthen the region, Stoltenberg said.

The alliance is to discuss further reinforcement steps at its next summit in June in Madrid.

It is NATO's responsibility to “ensure that we don’t see a development where a conflict in Ukraine spiraled out of control and becomes a full-fledged confrontation between NATO and Russia in Europe,” Stoltenberg said.

He said alliance commanders are insisting that they are “able to maintain deconfliction (contacts) with Russia,” he said.

From Lask, Stoltenberg flew to Tallin, Estonia, for talks on security of the Baltic region which borders Russia and its ally Belarus.

___

Follow all AP stories on the Russian invasion of Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine.

Caption NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, left, gestures as he meets with Polish President Andrzej Duda and members of the military in Lask, Poland, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Their meeting took place as Russian shelling pounded civilian targets in Ukraine's second-largest city again Tuesday and a 40-mile convoy of tanks and other vehicles threatened the capital Kyiv. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski) Credit: Czarek Sokolowski Credit: Czarek Sokolowski Caption NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, left, gestures as he meets with Polish President Andrzej Duda and members of the military in Lask, Poland, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Their meeting took place as Russian shelling pounded civilian targets in Ukraine's second-largest city again Tuesday and a 40-mile convoy of tanks and other vehicles threatened the capital Kyiv. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski) Credit: Czarek Sokolowski Credit: Czarek Sokolowski

Caption NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, left, gestures as he meets with Polish President Andrzej Duda in Lask, Poland, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Their meeting took place as Russian shelling pounded civilian targets in nearby Ukraine's second-largest city again Tuesday and a 40-mile convoy of tanks and other vehicles threatened the capital Kyiv. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski) Credit: Czarek Sokolowski Credit: Czarek Sokolowski Caption NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, left, gestures as he meets with Polish President Andrzej Duda in Lask, Poland, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Their meeting took place as Russian shelling pounded civilian targets in nearby Ukraine's second-largest city again Tuesday and a 40-mile convoy of tanks and other vehicles threatened the capital Kyiv. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski) Credit: Czarek Sokolowski Credit: Czarek Sokolowski

Caption NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, right, meets with Polish President Andrzej Duda and members of the military in Lask, Poland, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Their meeting took place as Russian shelling pounded civilian targets in Ukraine's second-largest city again Tuesday and a 40-mile convoy of tanks and other vehicles threatened the capital Kyiv. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski) Credit: Czarek Sokolowski Credit: Czarek Sokolowski Caption NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, right, meets with Polish President Andrzej Duda and members of the military in Lask, Poland, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Their meeting took place as Russian shelling pounded civilian targets in Ukraine's second-largest city again Tuesday and a 40-mile convoy of tanks and other vehicles threatened the capital Kyiv. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski) Credit: Czarek Sokolowski Credit: Czarek Sokolowski

Caption NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, second right, and Polish President Andrzej Duda address the media at Lask air base in Poland, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Their meeting took place as Russian shelling pounded civilian targets in Ukraine's second-largest city again Tuesday and a 40-mile convoy of tanks and other vehicles threatened the capital Kyiv. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski) Credit: Czarek Sokolowski Credit: Czarek Sokolowski Caption NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, second right, and Polish President Andrzej Duda address the media at Lask air base in Poland, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Their meeting took place as Russian shelling pounded civilian targets in Ukraine's second-largest city again Tuesday and a 40-mile convoy of tanks and other vehicles threatened the capital Kyiv. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski) Credit: Czarek Sokolowski Credit: Czarek Sokolowski

Caption NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, right, and Polish President Andrzej Duda greet the media and members of the military at Lask air base in Poland, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Their meeting took place as Russian shelling pounded civilian targets in Ukraine's second-largest city again Tuesday and a 40-mile convoy of tanks and other vehicles threatened the capital Kyiv. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski) Credit: Czarek Sokolowski Credit: Czarek Sokolowski Caption NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, right, and Polish President Andrzej Duda greet the media and members of the military at Lask air base in Poland, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Their meeting took place as Russian shelling pounded civilian targets in Ukraine's second-largest city again Tuesday and a 40-mile convoy of tanks and other vehicles threatened the capital Kyiv. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski) Credit: Czarek Sokolowski Credit: Czarek Sokolowski

Caption NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, center, and Polish President Andrzej Duda address the media at Lask air base in Poland, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Their meeting took place as Russian shelling pounded civilian targets in Ukraine's second-largest city again Tuesday and a 40-mile convoy of tanks and other vehicles threatened the capital Kyiv. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski) Credit: Czarek Sokolowski Credit: Czarek Sokolowski Caption NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, center, and Polish President Andrzej Duda address the media at Lask air base in Poland, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Their meeting took place as Russian shelling pounded civilian targets in Ukraine's second-largest city again Tuesday and a 40-mile convoy of tanks and other vehicles threatened the capital Kyiv. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski) Credit: Czarek Sokolowski Credit: Czarek Sokolowski

Caption NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, left, and Polish President Andrzej Duda address the media at Lask air base in Poland, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Their meeting took place as Russian shelling pounded civilian targets in Ukraine's second-largest city again Tuesday and a 40-mile convoy of tanks and other vehicles threatened the capital Kyiv. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski) Credit: Czarek Sokolowski Credit: Czarek Sokolowski Caption NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, left, and Polish President Andrzej Duda address the media at Lask air base in Poland, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Their meeting took place as Russian shelling pounded civilian targets in Ukraine's second-largest city again Tuesday and a 40-mile convoy of tanks and other vehicles threatened the capital Kyiv. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski) Credit: Czarek Sokolowski Credit: Czarek Sokolowski

Caption NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks to the media at Lask air base in Poland, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Their meeting took place as Russian shelling pounded civilian targets in Ukraine's second-largest city again Tuesday and a 40-mile convoy of tanks and other vehicles threatened the capital Kyiv. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski) Credit: Czarek Sokolowski Credit: Czarek Sokolowski Caption NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks to the media at Lask air base in Poland, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Their meeting took place as Russian shelling pounded civilian targets in Ukraine's second-largest city again Tuesday and a 40-mile convoy of tanks and other vehicles threatened the capital Kyiv. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski) Credit: Czarek Sokolowski Credit: Czarek Sokolowski

Caption NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, center, and Polish President Andrzej Duda address the media at Lask air base in Poland, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Their meeting took place as Russian shelling pounded civilian targets in Ukraine's second-largest city again Tuesday and a 40-mile convoy of tanks and other vehicles threatened the capital Kyiv. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski) Credit: Czarek Sokolowski Credit: Czarek Sokolowski Caption NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, center, and Polish President Andrzej Duda address the media at Lask air base in Poland, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Their meeting took place as Russian shelling pounded civilian targets in Ukraine's second-largest city again Tuesday and a 40-mile convoy of tanks and other vehicles threatened the capital Kyiv. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski) Credit: Czarek Sokolowski Credit: Czarek Sokolowski