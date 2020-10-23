NATO chief says Greece, Turkey agree to cancel war games

“Both Greece and Turkey have decided to cancel military exercises which were planned for next week,” Stoltenberg told reporters after chairing a virtual meeting of NATO defense ministers, where the two countries made the announcement. “These are steps in the right direction, they help to reduce the risks of incidents and accidents.”

Earlier this month, Turkey’s foreign ministry accused Greece of planning military exercises in the Aegean Sea to coincide with Turkey’s Oct. 29 national day celebrations. Turkey retaliated by declaring exercises on Oct. 28 — a Greek national holiday.