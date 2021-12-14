NATO chief applies for job as Norway's central bank governor

Norges Bank, the central bank,confirmed that Stoltenberg applied for the position.

Stoltenberg became NATO secretary-general in 2014. After a successful first term, his mandate at the trans-Atlantic alliance was extended to run through September 2022.

Stoltenberg has been praised for steering NATO through a difficult period under the Trump administration, when the U.S. threatened not to come to the aid of member countries that weren't spending enough on defense.

U.S. President Joe Biden and his NATO counterparts are meeting in Madrid in June, where they are expected to nominate Stoltenberg’s successor.

On Tuesday, Norway's government published a list of 22 candidates for the central bank job that includes Stoltenberg but also Norges Bank's deputy governor, Ida Wolden Bache, who is also considered a top contender.

Stoltenberg was twice prime minister in Norway — from 2005 to 2013 and from 2002 to 2014 — and has been finance minister, and industry and energy minister. Norway isn't a member of the European Union.

