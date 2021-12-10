Nationwide 'silent strike' in Myanmar protests military rule

“But by showing their unity, the strike is a success for the people who are waging psychological warfare against the military dictatorship,” he said.

Solidarity appeared strong among operators of even the smallest shops in Yangon, but at least a few apparently paid a price for their defiance, as photos posted on social media showed fittings such as tables and chairs confiscated by security forces from some.

Since Thursday, authorities had announced in some neighborhoods that action would be taken against shops which close without an acceptable reason.

A shopkeeper from the market in Muse in northern Shan state said the official Township Development Committee threatened over a loudspeaker on Friday morning that it would take action against closed shops.

“They announced in the town that they would shut down our shops for a month if we went ahead and closed the shops and markets without any reason. But we don’t care. It is the time to show our unity,” said the vendor, who asked to remain anonymous for fear of retribution from the authorities.

Protesters wearing black attire, as suggested by strike organizers, marched silently in Shwebo in Sagaing region. People at home, also dressed in black, posted selfies showing them holding small handmade posters.

“We own our town. Our city, our rules. Staying silent or active is our choice. Never be allowed to rule,” was written on one. "Take back our human rights by revolution,” read another.

People also held up three fingers, the resistance salute adopted from “The Hunger Games” movie series.

There was at least one pro-military march in Yangon, according to photos on social media that showed about 100 demonstrators holding small flags and posters reading "Counter-Terrorism and Support the Military.”

Caption An empty street is seen Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, in Mandalay, central Myanmar. Streets were seen empty in Mandalay Friday as people participated in a "silent strike" to mark International Human Rights Day. Many offices, shops and restaurants were closed and people stayed indoors in protest of the military takeover. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited

