Nations 'united' in seeking to cut Russian oil, gas imports

“We’re exporting every molecule ... of natural gas that can be liquefied at a terminal that exists," Granholm said.

At the same time, countries should be conscious of the need not to increase greenhouse gas emissions by burning more fossil fuel, particularly heavily polluting coal, in their bid to replace Russian energy supplies, officials said. Birol warned that “the fight against climate change shouldn’t be a victim of Russia’s invasion.”

Recent scientific reports show the world is on track to hurtle past the 1.5-degree-Celsius (2.7-Fahrenheit) threshold set in the 2015 Paris climate accord and may well pass the less ambitious 2-degree limit unless tougher emissions cuts are made in the coming years. Experts warn that every tenth of a degree of warming increases the risk of serious effects.

The IEA presented a 10-point plan last week that it said could significantly cut oil use in Europe. It included proposals for car-free Sundays, lower speed limits and avoiding car and plane travel where possible.

Birol noted that recent figures showed the global emissions increase last year was the highest in the history, as economies rebounded from the coronavirus pandemic.

Caption US Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm, left, and IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol attend the closing media conference at the International Energy Agency (IEA) ministerial meeting in Paris, Thursday, March 24, 2022. The meeting comes at a critical time for the global economy and energy markets following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) Credit: Michel Euler

Caption US Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm, gestures as she speaks during the closing media conference at the International Energy Agency (IEA) ministerial meeting in Paris, Thursday, March 24, 2022. The meeting comes at a critical time for the global economy and energy markets following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) Credit: Michel Euler