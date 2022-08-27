ajc logo
X

Nations fail to reach deal on UN treaty to protect sea life

National & World News
46 minutes ago
Diplomats from around the world have failed to reach agreement on a United Nations treaty designed to protect marine life on the high seas

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Diplomats from around the world have failed to reach agreement on a United Nations treaty designed to protect marine life on the high seas, after a fifth round of talks ended in impasse.

Negotiations at U.N. headquarters in New York were suspended early Saturday following two weeks of talks that environmentalists had hoped would close a gap in international marine protection measures.

A proposed treaty would set rules for protecting biodiversity in two-thirds of the world's ocean areas that are outside of national jurisdictions.

Talks centered on how to share benefits from marine life, establish protected areas, prevent harm from human activity on the high seas and to help poor countries gain the skills and means for ocean exploration.

Campaigners expressed disappointment at the failure to reach a deal but said the talks produced some progress.

Laura Meller, who leads Greenpeace’s ocean protection campaign, accused rich countries such as the United States of being too slow to compromise.

“Russia has also been a key blocker in negotiations, refusing to engage in the treaty process itself, or attempting to compromise with the European Union and many other states on a wide range of issues,” Meller said.

The talks will resume next year unless a special emergency session is called before the end of 2022.

U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Monica Medina also voiced disappointment but expressed hope that the work done so far would carry forward. She said the United States remained committed to the goal of protecting at least 30% of the world’s oceans by 2030.

"We cannot let the tides and currents push us back. We must keep going,” Medina said.

___

Follow AP's coverage of climate issues and the environment at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment

Editors' Picks
$100M awarded to 69-year-old man paralyzed after APD officer chased, tased him11h ago
Spencer Strider, Braves offense steamroll Cardinals for fourth straight victory
4h ago
White House calls out Republicans who blast debt cancellation but had PPP loans
14h ago
John Hinckley Jr., Reagan’s would-be assassin, has concert canceled in Athens
14h ago
John Hinckley Jr., Reagan’s would-be assassin, has concert canceled in Athens
14h ago
Jurors convict Fayetteville man of murder for killing stepchild’s father
8h ago
The Latest
Malaysia court slams leak of alleged verdict of ex-PM's wife
14m ago
Sick dolphin calf improves with tube-fed milk, helping hands
38m ago
Nations fail to reach deal on UN treaty to protect sea life
46m ago
Featured
Meadowcreek's Jordan Louie (5) drops the football as he gets tackled by South Gwinnett's Darius Owens (2) during the first half at Meadowcreek High School in Norcross on Friday, August 26, 2022. South Gwinnett won 58-25. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Week 2 high school football scoreboard
8h ago
What do you want Georgia political candidates to talk about?
21h ago
Georgia school tests reflective coating on playground to cool its part of the planet
23h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top