Nations agree to release 60 million barrels of oil amid war

The decision came as oil prices soared Tuesday, with U.S. benchmark crude surpassing $100 per barrel for its highest price since 2014. The conflict in Ukraine has shaken markets globally and added to worries about economic growth in the face of rising inflation and plans from central banks to raise interest rates.

It’s only the fourth time in history that the IEA has done a coordinated drawdown since the reserves were established in the wake of the Arab oil embargo in 1974.

In November, U.S. President Joe Biden announced a coordinated release of 50 million barrels of oil in coordination with other energy-importing countries but the measure had only a fleeting impact on oil prices, which have continued to rise.