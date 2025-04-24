National Weather Service to resume translating its products for non-English speakers

Nation & World News
The National Weather Service will resume translating its products for non-English speakers
A tornados is seen just north of Omaha, Neb. from Highway 75 , on Thursday, April 17, 2025. (Chris Machian/Omaha World-Herald via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A tornados is seen just north of Omaha, Neb. from Highway 75 , on Thursday, April 17, 2025. (Chris Machian/Omaha World-Herald via AP)
By The Associated Press
55 minutes ago

The National Weather Service will resume translating its products for non-English speakers.

The weather service paused the translations this month because its contract with the provider had lapsed. Experts said the change could put non-English speakers at risk of missing potentially life-saving warnings about extreme weather.

The weather service said Thursday the contract has been reinstated, and the translations will resume by the end of the day Monday.

Lilt, an artificial intelligence company, began providing translations in late 2023. That replaced manual translations that the weather service had said were labor-intensive and not sustainable. It eventually provided them in Spanish, Chinese, Vietnamese, French and Samoan.

Nearly 68 million people in the U.S. speak a language other than English at home, including 42 million Spanish speakers, according to 2019 Census data.

The translations are important during extreme weather events, but general weather forecasts are also essential for people who work in tourism, transportation and energy, experts say.

The weather service's parent agency, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, is among the federal agencies targeted by the Trump administration for aggressive staff and budget cuts.

The Associated Press' climate and environmental coverage receives financial support from multiple private foundations. AP is solely responsible for all content. Find AP's standards for working with philanthropies, a list of supporters and funded coverage areas at AP.org.

FILE - Kayakers paddle on the floodwaters at the Buffalo Trace Distillery on Monday, April 7, 2025, in Frankfort, Ky. (AP Photo/Jon Cherry, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Six Regional Climate Centers provide critical information to Georgia's farmers. But now these centers are facing funding cuts, threatening datasets many farmers use to know when to plant new crops and prepare for droughts.

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

When it comes to climate services, we need data, not debate

Several Regional Climate Centers in the Southeast are facing significant funding threats, potentially hurting emergency management and our economy

The White House is starting a new media policy that restricts wire services' access to the president

US filings for jobless benefits inch up as labor market remains strong despite fears of downturn

President Donald Trump walks out to greet Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr St¯re, upon his arrival at the White House, Thursday, April 24, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Credit: AP

