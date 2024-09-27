Nation & World News

National Symphony Orchestra cancels opening gala after musicians strike

The National Symphony Orchestra has canceled its season-opening gala after the union representing its musicians went on strike
FILE - Music Director of the National Symphony Orchestra (NSO) Gianandrea Noseda conducts the orchestra during a rehearsal at Milan's La Scala theatre, Italy, Monday, Feb. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni, File)

FILE - Music Director of the National Symphony Orchestra (NSO) Gianandrea Noseda conducts the orchestra during a rehearsal at Milan's La Scala theatre, Italy, Monday, Feb. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni, File)
4 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — The National Symphony Orchestra canceled its season-opening gala after the union representing its musicians went on strike.

The DC Federation of Musicians, local 161-710 of the American Federation of Musicians, struck Friday following the Sept. 2 expiration of its collective bargaining agreement, the NSO and Kennedy Center said.

The NSO season was to have started Saturday night at the Kennedy Center with music director Gianandrea Noseda conducting a program that included pianist Yunchan Lim.

Management said it offered a 13% wage increase as part of a four-year contract and an annual decrease of $1,000 in employee healthcare contributions. Management said the proposal would raise base salary from $159,000 to $180,593.

The previous deal originally was a four-year contract through the 2022-23 season but during the pandemic was extended by one year.

There was no immediate response from the union to a request for comment.

