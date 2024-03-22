Nation & World News

National Guard helicopters help battle West Virginia wildfires in steep terrain

The National Guard has joined in fighting wildfires that erupted this week in West Virginia
A Rockingham County fire engine drives along Peake Mountain Road during a wildfire, Wednesday, March 20, 2024, near Rawley Springs, Va. (Daniel Lin/Daily News-Record via AP)

A Rockingham County fire engine drives along Peake Mountain Road during a wildfire, Wednesday, March 20, 2024, near Rawley Springs, Va. (Daniel Lin/Daily News-Record via AP)
By JOHN RABY – Associated Press
6 minutes ago

CHARLESTON (AP) — The West Virginia National Guard joined in battling wildfires Friday that have scorched more than 4,000 acres (1,619 hectares) in the state and destroyed several homes.

Two Blackhawk helicopters dropped water from buckets on the fires in steep, wooded terrain in Hardy County, the National Guard said on social media. The lightweight, flexible buckets hold up to 630 gallons (2,385 liters) of water.

The fires began earlier this week amid gusty winds and low relative humidity.

In Virginia, more than 100 fires popped up Wednesday, many of them in the central part of the state, forcing the closure of sections of Skyline Drive and the Appalachian Trail. A fire ban was put in place for all of Shenandoah National Park. Fires also were reported this week in neighboring Maryland.

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice declared a state of emergency Thursday in the northeastern counties of Grant, Hampshire, Hardy and Pendleton, enabling state resources to be allocated and to expedite emergency response efforts.

“Our crews are some of the best in the nation and we will continue to support efforts to combat these fires until our partners with the Division of Forestry say the danger has passed,” National Guard Lt. Col. Todd Justice said in a statement. “We will do all we can to protect our fellow West Virginians and work to keep local responders safe.”

The statement said more equipment and National Guard personnel may be deployed if needed. Volunteer fire departments from across the state also have helped with the fires.

Hardy County, along the Virginia line less than a two hours’ drive from Washington, D.C., has about 14,000 residents, considerable poultry and other agricultural operations. It also offers tourists an array of river float trips and hiking and cycling trails.

Paul Lewis, Hardy County’s emergency management director, said there were three ongoing fires in the county, including one initially believed to be under control that had worsened near Wardensville. As many as four homes were destroyed in the county, along with an undetermined number of outbuildings, camps and hunting grounds.

“We're not sure of the total number yet because some of those fires are still active in a couple of those areas,” Lewis said. “Most of these are in the mountains. There's been a lot of smoke in the area today."

West Virginia regulators issued an air quality advisory Friday in eight counties. The Division of Air Quality said that some sensitive groups could have breathing difficulties because of the fires, including children, elderly people and others suffering from asthma, heart disease or other lung diseases.

“We were hoping with the rain moving in later this evening that that will help us a great deal,” Lewis said.

A wildfire burns in western Rockingham County above Peake Mountain Road, Wednesday, March 20, 2024, near Rawley Springs, Va. (Daniel Lin/Daily News-Record via AP)

A Virginia Department of Forestry bulldozer cuts a fire line during a wildfire along Brushy Run Road, Wednesday, March 20, 2024, in Bergton, Va. (Daniel Lin/Daily News-Record via AP)

A pile of leaves and a sapling catch fire along Peake Mountain Road during a wildfire, Wednesday, March 20, 2024, near Rawley Springs, Va. (Daniel Lin/Daily News-Record via AP)

Wild land firefighters arrive at the scene of a wildfire along Brushy Run Road, Wednesday, March 20, 2024, in Bergton, Va. (Daniel Lin/Daily News-Record via AP)

A Rockingham County fire engine drives down Peake Mountain Road during a wildfire, Wednesday, March 20, 2024, near Rawley Springs, Va. (Daniel Lin/Daily News-Record via AP)

Bergton Volunteer Fire Company firefighter James Morris sprays water on a wildfire as it approaches a house on Brushy Run Road, Wednesday, March 20, 2024, in Bergton, Va. (Daniel Lin/Daily News-Record via AP)

A Rockingham County firefighter climbs out of Long Run along Peake Mountain Road during a wildfire, Wednesday, March 20, 2024, near Rawley Pike, Va. (Daniel Lin/Daily News-Record via AP)

Smoke fills the sky from a wildfire in Shenandoah National Park near Luray, Va. on Thursday, March 21, 2024. Officials say crews are battling scores of wildfires around Virginia, including a fire affecting hundreds of acres at Shenandoah National Park. (WJLA via AP)

Rockingham County Fire Chief Jeremy Holloway, right, directs firefighters as they work to protect houses during a wildfire along Brushy Run Road, Wednesday, March 20, 2024, in Bergton, Va. (Daniel Lin/Daily News-Record via AP)

