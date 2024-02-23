2 National Guard members die in northeast Mississippi helicopter crash

BALDWYN, Miss. (AP) — Two National Guard members died after a helicopter crashed Friday afternoon during a training flight in northeast Mississippi, officials said.

The aircraft went down in a wooded area near Baldwyn, Prentiss County Sheriff Randy Tolar told WTVA-TV. The site is about 115 miles (185 kilometers) southeast of Memphis, Tennessee.

The helicopter was AH-64 Apache “flying a routine training flight,” the Mississippi National Guard said in a news release.