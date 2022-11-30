ajc logo
X

National Christmas Tree blazes to life with Biden lighting

National & World News
Updated 3 hours ago
The National Christmas Tree is now blazing with bright color

WASHINGTON (AP) — “Five, four, three, two, one!” and the towering National Christmas Tree blazed with bright color Wednesday evening as President Joe Biden marked a century-old American tradition leading the lighting near the White House.

The president, joined by first lady Jill Biden and host LL Cool J, led the festive crowd braving damp, chilly weather in a countdown before the tree was illuminated.

Biden delivered brief remarks on American unity and promise, concluding exuberantly as Jill Biden blew a kiss, “From the Biden family to you, Merry Christmas, America!”

The tradition dates back to 1923 when President Calvin Coolidge walked from the White House to the Ellipse to light a 48-foot fir tree decorated with 2,500 electric bulbs in red, white and green, as a local choir and a quartet from the U.S. Marine Band performed. The lighting ceremony has been carried out year after year—drawing thousands to Washington—with a few exceptions during times of war and national tragedy.

The current 27-foot white fir was planted just last year.

Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff joined the Bidens to watch some of the evening's musical performances.

In 2020, due to COVID-19 health concerns, the lighting did not have a live audience. After President John F. Kennedy's assassination on Nov. 22, 1963, President Lyndon Johnson postponed the ceremony until days before Christmas as the nation observed a thirty-day period of national mourning. And the tradition was paused from 1941 to 1945 during World War II.

CBS will broadcast the tree lighting ceremony on the evening of Dec. 18, one week before Christmas. This year's ceremony included performances by the U.S. Marine Band, Ariana DeBose, Shania Twain, the Estefans and others.

Credit: Alex Brandon

Credit: Alex Brandon

Credit: Andrew Harnik

Credit: Andrew Harnik

Credit: Andrew Harnik

Credit: Andrew Harnik

Credit: Andrew Harnik

Credit: Andrew Harnik

Credit: Andrew Harnik

Credit: Andrew Harnik

Credit: Alex Brandon

Credit: Alex Brandon

Credit: Andrew Harnik

Credit: Andrew Harnik

Credit: Alex Brandon

Credit: Alex Brandon

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jenn Finch

Georgia Tech’s Brent Key makes 3 staff changes, including coordinator Chip Long5h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Herschel Walker’s stumbles complicate final stretch of his runoff bid
18h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Lawyers told to choose between GOP chair and 10 other fake electors
10h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

What can you expect from Braves’ Marcell Ozuna in 2023?
7h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

What can you expect from Braves’ Marcell Ozuna in 2023?
7h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Now the head coach, what’s next for Georgia Tech’s Brent Key
8h ago
The Latest

Credit: Vincent Yu

Hong Kong publisher's national security trial postponed
6m ago
House votes to avert rail strike, impose deal on unions
7m ago
Report: No altitude advice before Dallas air show crash
19m ago
Featured

Credit: CLAXTON BAKERY

Georgia’s best-known bakery makes Claxton famous for fruitcake
Stolen checks from mail theft ‘will only get worse’
Early voting times and locations for Georgia’s US Senate runoff
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top