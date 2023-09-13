BreakingNews
Trump RICO defendant wants to inspect confidential Fulton voting records

National Book Award longlists released for young people's literature and works in translation

The National Book Award longlist for young people’s literature features a range of grownup topics, from the deadly famine in Ukraine in the 1930s to the 1963 March on Washington to the underpinnings of the Internet
National & World News
By HILLEL ITALIE – Associated Press
53 minutes ago
X

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Book Award longlist for young people's literature features a range of grownup topics, from the deadly famine in Ukraine in the 1930s to the 1963 March on Washington to the underpinnings of the Internet.

The list of 10 was announced Wednesday by the National Book Foundation, which also released 10 nominees in literature in translation, with original languages including Korean, Arabic and French.

The lists, along with those for fiction, nonfiction and poetry to be announced later this week, will be narrowed next month to five in each category. The winners will be revealed during a Manhattan ceremony Nov. 15. Drew Barrymore had been scheduled to host but was dropped this week by the foundation after she resumed taping her talk show in the midst of the Hollywood writers' strike.

In young people's literature, books include Katherine Marsh's “The Lost Year: A Survival Story of the Ukrainian Famine,” Dan Nott's graphic novel “Hidden Systems: Water, Electricity, the Internet, and the Secrets Behind the Systems We Use Every Day” and Yohuru Williams' and Michael G. Long's “More Than a Dream: The Radical March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom," which draws upon images and reporting from Black newspapers.

Judges also cited Huda Fahmy’s graphic novel “Huda F Cares?”, Dan Santat's graphic memoir “A First Time for Everything,” Kenneth M. Cadow's “Gather,” Alyson Derrick's “Forget Me Not” and Vashti Harrison's “Big" and Betty C. Tang's “Parachute Kids.”

In translation, Juan Cárdenas was nominated for “Devil of the Provinces,” translated from the Spanish by Lizzie Davis; Bora Chung was cited for “Cursed Bunny,” translated from the Korean by Anton Hur; and David Diop for “Beyond the Door of No Return,” translated from the French by Sam Taylor. Jenny Erpenbeck is a nominee for “Kairos,” translated from the German by Michael Hofmann; Stênio Gardel for “The Words That Remain,” translated from the Portuguese by Bruna Dantas Lobato; Khaled Khalifa for “No One Prayed Over Their Graves,” translated from the Arabic by Leri Price; and Fernanda Melchor for “This Is Not Miami,” translated from the Spanish by Sophie Hughes.

The other translation nominees are Pilar Quintana's “Abyss,” translated from the Spanish by Lisa Dillman; Astrid Roemer's “On a Woman’s Madness,” translated from the Dutch by Lucy Scott; and Mohamed Mbougar Sarr's “The Most Secret Memory of Men,” translated from the French by Lara Vergnaud.

Editors' Picks

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

NEW DEVELOPMENT
Trump RICO defendant wants to inspect confidential Fulton voting records1h ago

Credit: AP

Sending Fulton inmates out of state? Public defender seeks to stop sheriff
26m ago

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

UPDATE
Man found shot to death in truck near Gwinnett mall; 1 detained
23m ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Fulton DA pushes to keep all 19 defendants together in Trump case
4h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Fulton DA pushes to keep all 19 defendants together in Trump case
4h ago

Credit: TNS

Lionel Messi’s status against Atlanta United being determined
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Loudspeaker message outside NYC migrant shelter warns new arrivals they are 'not safe...
7m ago
Anthony Freud to retire as head of Lyric Opera of Chicago at end of 2023-24 season
8m ago
New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival expands schedule
9m ago
Featured

Credit: AJC

As Braves close in on 6th straight NL East title, follow updates from the AJC
2h ago
16 with Georgia connections among those remembered on 22nd Sept. 11 Day
PHOTOS: Ceremonies across the nation commemorate 22nd anniversary of 9/11
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top