Breaking: Atlanta advocates seek ‘immediate’ reforms after bystander killed in GSP chase
Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Nate Bargatze will host the 2025 Emmy Awards

Stand-up comedian Nate Bargatze will host the 77th Emmy Awards
FILE - Nate Bargatze appears at the 57th Annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on Nov. 8, 2023. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

FILE - Nate Bargatze appears at the 57th Annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on Nov. 8, 2023. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
1 hour ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Stand-up comedian Nate Bargatze will host the 77th Emmy Awards, CBS announced Wednesday.

One of the most popular stand-ups currently working, Bargatze will emcee the Sept. 14 ceremony at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

While the Oscars have found success with Conan O'Brien, set to return in 2026, and the Golden Globes with returning host Nikki Glaser, the Emmys have had a harder time finding a regular host. The last four Emmys have been hosted by Eugene and Dan Levy, Anthony Anderson, Kenan Thompson and Cedric the Entertainer.

“Nate is one of the hottest comics in the business with a remarkable and hilarious brand of comedy that deeply resonates with multi-generational audiences around the globe,” said Cris Abrego, chair of the Television Academy.

Bargatze, while yet to emcee a major awards show, is among the most sought-after entertainers, releasing three Netflix specials including December's "Your Friend, Nate Bargatze" and hosting "Saturday Night Live." With more than 1.2 million tickets sold in 2024, according to Pollstar, he was the top-earning comedian of the year.

“It’s a huge honor to be asked to host such an iconic awards show and I’m beyond excited to work with CBS to create a night that can be enjoyed by families around the world,” Bargatze said.

Last year's Emmys, hosted by the father-son Levy duo, reached 6.87 million average viewers, according to Nielsen, up 54% from the previous year.

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - Wink Martindale arrives at the International Myeloma Foundation 7th Annual Comedy Celebration at The Wilshire Ebell Theatre, Nov. 9, 2013, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Wink Martindale, the genial game show host and an early TV interviewer of Elvis Presley, dies at 91

Tribeca Festival sets lineup with Miley Cyrus, Billy Joel and Eddie Vedder

The 2025 Academy of Country Music Awards are coming up. Here's who's nominated and how to watch

The Latest

Customers shop televisions at a retail store in Glenview, Ill., Thursday, April 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Credit: AP

Retail sales rise 1.4% in March as shoppers stock up on big ticket items ahead of tariffs

7m ago

The Latest: Judge finds probable cause to hold administration in contempt over deportation order

8m ago

10 guards charged over the fatal beating of a New York inmate, including 2 with murder

10m ago

Featured

Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum told the Atlanta Citizen Review Board he supports its oversight of police deadly force cases. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Atlanta chief backs citizen review of police deadly force

Follow on to an AJC investigation into failure of citizen review board to probe cases of police deadly force. Police chief supports its oversight role and pledges cooperation.

OPINION

TORPY: Want to win bigly in court? Get jurors with MAGA hats

You know you’ve entered Bizzarro World territory when Georgia’s last Democratic governor would strike Brian Kemp from a jury but would keep Marjorie Taylor Greene.

What’s filming in Georgia in April 2025?

Films starring Mark Wahlberg and Nicolas Cage began production in Georgia within the past month.