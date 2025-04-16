Nate Bargatze will host the 2025 Emmy Awards

“Nate is one of the hottest comics in the business with a remarkable and hilarious brand of comedy that deeply resonates with multi-generational audiences around the globe,” said Cris Abrego, chair of the Television Academy.

Bargatze, while yet to emcee a major awards show, is among the most sought-after entertainers, releasing three Netflix specials including December's "Your Friend, Nate Bargatze" and hosting "Saturday Night Live." With more than 1.2 million tickets sold in 2024, according to Pollstar, he was the top-earning comedian of the year.

“It’s a huge honor to be asked to host such an iconic awards show and I’m beyond excited to work with CBS to create a night that can be enjoyed by families around the world,” Bargatze said.

Last year's Emmys, hosted by the father-son Levy duo, reached 6.87 million average viewers, according to Nielsen, up 54% from the previous year.