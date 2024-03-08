Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied divorce after 11 years of marriage

BreakingNews
Fulton DA Fani Willis faces challenge in 2024 reelection bid
FILE - Benjamin Millepied, left, and Natalie Portman appear at the Oscars in Los Angeles on Feb. 9, 2020. Portman and Millepied have divorced after 11 years of marriage and two children. The Oscar-winning actor and Millepied, a choreographer and director, finalized the divorce last month in France. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

FILE - Benjamin Millepied, left, and Natalie Portman appear at the Oscars in Los Angeles on Feb. 9, 2020. Portman and Millepied have divorced after 11 years of marriage and two children. The Oscar-winning actor and Millepied, a choreographer and director, finalized the divorce last month in France. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
Updated 4 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied have divorced after 11 years of marriage and two children.

The Oscar-winning actor and Millepied, a choreographer and director, finalized the divorce last month in France, where they live, People magazine reported, citing a representative for Portman.

A representative for Portman declined comment on the record to The Associated Press. Representatives for Millepied did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

According to People, Portman, 42, filed for divorce from Millepied, 46, eight months ago.

Portman and Millepied met on the set of 2010's "Black Swan," Darren Aronofsky's ballet film. Millepied choreographed the film, for which Portman won the Oscar for best actress. They wed in 2012 and share two children.

Portman's most recent film was 2023's "May December," the Todd Haynes film that earned its stars critical praise. Millepied made his directorial debut with "Carmen," starring Paul Mescal and Melissa Barrera, which opened at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival and debuted in cinemas last year.

Natalie Portman arrives for the Christian Dior Fall/Winter 2024-2025 ready-to-wear collection presented Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024 in Paris. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

icon to expand image

Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

