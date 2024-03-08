Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied divorce after 11 years of marriage

NEW YORK (AP) — Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied have divorced after 11 years of marriage and two children.

The Oscar-winning actor and Millepied, a choreographer and director, finalized the divorce last month in France, where they live, People magazine reported, citing a representative for Portman.

A representative for Portman declined comment on the record to The Associated Press. Representatives for Millepied did not immediately respond to requests for comment.