ajc logo
X

Nassib becomes first active NFL player to come out as gay

National & World News
By ARNIE STAPLETON, Associated Press
9 minutes ago
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib on Monday became the first active NFL player to come out as gay

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib on Monday became the first active NFL player to come out as gay.

Nassib announced the news on Instagram, saying he wasn't doing it for the attention but because "I just think that representation and visibility are so important."

Nassib also said in his short video message that he was donating $100,000 to the Trevor Project, a nonprofit that seeks to prevent suicide among LGBTQ youth.

Nassib is a sixth-year pro who was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in 2016 in the third round out of Penn State. He played two seasons for the Browns and two for Tampa Bay before joining the Raiders in 2020.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

In Other News
1
US hits encouraging milestones on virus deaths and shots
2
Ransomware gangs get paid off as officials struggle for fix
3
Armani talks succession at 1st live show since pandemic
4
When it comes to heated divorce, pets aren't people too
5
USVI oil refinery to shutter indefinitely amid violations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top