Nashville to name street after ‘Harmonica Wizard,’ Opry founder DeFord Bailey

“He wasn’t allowed to do a lot of things that the other artists were able to do, like going to restaurants, going into the hotels, using the bathrooms," said his grandson. “He had to sleep in the car from time to time.”

Bailey performed on the Opry for about 16 years until 1941 when a dispute between the Opry and the performing rights organization ASCAP created a rift. The Opry management forbade Bailey from performing his songs that were licensed through ASCAP, including listener favorites like “Fox Chase.” When he refused, the Opry fired him.

Bailey retired from playing professionally and channeled his attention to a second career as the owner of a shoe-shine parlor in Nashville. His grandson remembers spending Saturdays at the parlor and recalls that his grandfather often dressed very dapper — wearing suits underneath his overalls to protect them from stains.

Bailey's impact on country music was overlooked or whitewashed from the history books for decades. Acuff, for example, argued publicly shortly after Bailey's death that Bailey's music didn’t rise to the level of other Country Music Hall of Fame members like himself.

An author named David Morton wrote the definitive biography on Bailey in 1991 that finally led to recognition for the musical pioneer and acknowledgement of the racism he endured.

In 2005, Bailey was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. And last year, the Opry issued a statement and apology for its role in racism within country music, including using blackface performers during the early decades and its firing of Bailey.

Carlos DeFord Bailey, who followed in his grandfather's footsteps as musician and as a shoe-shiner, said he appreciates the steps taken by the Opry to recognize its mistakes.

“The Grand Ole Opry has gotten younger and they believe in doing the right thing,” said Bailey. "And it’s opened the doors for a lot of people of color.”

In addition to the street renaming, a new edition of Morton's biography is currently on sale through the CMHOF's website and museum — complete with a new forward, more illustrations and a complete recording session discography. It will be rolled out to more bookstores in June. Carlos DeFord Bailey believes the moves will help keep Bailey's legacy alive for a new generation.

“I think a lot more people will hear about him and and will learn about him," he said.