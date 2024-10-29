Breaking: Here are the 2024 Atlanta Michelin Guide restaurant winners
Nashville forward Steven Stamkos returns to Tampa Bay with his new team

Steven Stamkos has received a warm welcome in his return to Tampa Bay with the Nashville Predators
Nashville Predators center Steven Stamkos (91) waves to the crowd after a video tribute during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Tampa Bay Lightning Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. Stamkos played for the Lightning for 16-seasons. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

By JOHN KREISER – Associated Press
49 minutes ago

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos received a warm welcome when he returned to Tampa Bay on Monday night with the Nashville Predators.

Stamkos was selected by Tampa Bay with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2008 NHL draft. He spent his first 16 seasons with the Lightning before signing a $32 million, four-year contract with the Predators in free agency.

Stamkos was a two-time Stanley Cup winner with his first NHL team. He was named captain in 2014. The forward is Tampa Bay's career leader in points (1,137), goals (555) and games played (1,082).

The 34-year-old Stamkos was honored at the first media timeout in his return to Amalie Arena, 6:07 into the game. The Lightning showed a 90-second video featuring highlights from Stamkos' career, including lifting the Stanley Cup in 2020 and 2021.

Stamkos then took a lap around the ice, waving his stick in recognition of the standing ovation from the sellout crowd of 19,092.

“He came here as an 18-year-old, with the weight of his everything on his shoulders -- and in the end, he delivered,” said Lightning coach Jon Cooper, who took over on March 25, 2013, late in Stamkos’ fifth season with Tampa Bay. “He did everything we asked of him for many, many years.”

Stamkos is off to a slow start in his new home. He had one goal and no assists in his first eight games with Nashville.

Being a visitor in the rink he called home for 16 seasons was an odd feeling for Stamkos.

“It’s not something that you really know, I think, until you go through it,” he said after the morning skate. “Obviously, the excitement level (is high) to be back in the city and in this building where there’s been so many amazing memories for a really long time.”

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Nashville Predators center Steven Stamkos arrives at Amalie Arena before an NHL hockey game against the Tampa Bay Lightning Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. Stamkos played for the Lightnig for 16-seasons. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Nashville Predators center Steven Stamkos (91) and Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) battle for a loose puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

