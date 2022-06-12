NASCAR's preseason Clash returns to LA Coliseum in 2023

Kennedy, the great-grandson of the series’ founder, spearheaded The Clash's move to an unfamiliar venue. With NASCAR's success in Los Angeles, Kennedy and the series' leadership are eager to explore other opportunities for expansion and exposure in new markets, both domestically and abroad.

“There's a lot of opportunities out there,” Kennedy said. “It's difficult to find a footprint to build a quarter-mile track, but it really opens the door to a lot of iconic stadiums and some pretty big events we could have.”

The first 43 editions of the Clash had been held at Daytona International Speedway from its inception in 1979, but NASCAR relocated it to the West Coast in a bid for excitement and attention in an eye-catching venue. NASCAR hadn’t raced in a traditional sports stadium since 1956 at Chicago’s Soldier Field, but it put on a show with Ice Cube rapping on the Peristyle, Pitbull also performing and Jeff Gordon lighting the famed cauldron.

The Coliseum, which has hosted two Olympics and the first Super Bowl, is still the home of the USC Trojans football team. The arena also hosted the NFL's Los Angeles Rams until they moved into SoFi Stadium in 2020.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports