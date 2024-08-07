NASCAR's Bristol Motor Speedway to host Reds-Braves MLB game next season, AP source says

BRISTOL, Tenn. (AP) — Bristol Motor Speedway is gearing up for Major League Baseball next season.

A person with knowledge of the schedule told The Associated Press that the longtime NASCAR track will host a game between the Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds next season on Aug. 2, 2025. The person spoke Wednesday to the AP on condition of anonymity because the game has not been publicly announced.

Officials from the track and its owner, Speedway Motorsports, have a press conference planned Friday to discuss Bristol's 2025 schedule.