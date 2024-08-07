Breaking: CORRECTION: Cobb Superior Court under 30-day emergency order
Nation & World News

NASCAR's Bristol Motor Speedway to host Reds-Braves MLB game next season, AP source says

Bristol Motor Speedway will host an MLB game between Cincinnati and Ohio in 2025
FILE - Drivers make their way around Bristol Motor Speedway during a caution period in the NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race, Sept. 15, 2023, in Bristol, Tenn. (Emily Ball/Bristol Herald via AP, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Drivers make their way around Bristol Motor Speedway during a caution period in the NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race, Sept. 15, 2023, in Bristol, Tenn. (Emily Ball/Bristol Herald via AP, File)
36 minutes ago

BRISTOL, Tenn. (AP) — Bristol Motor Speedway is gearing up for Major League Baseball next season.

A person with knowledge of the schedule told The Associated Press that the longtime NASCAR track will host a game between the Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds next season on Aug. 2, 2025. The person spoke Wednesday to the AP on condition of anonymity because the game has not been publicly announced.

Officials from the track and its owner, Speedway Motorsports, have a press conference planned Friday to discuss Bristol's 2025 schedule.

The track has been of one NASCAR's most exciting venues since opening more than 60 years ago with a history of hosting other sports besides racing.

Bristol hosted an NFL exhibition game in 1961 between Philadelphia and Washington. The track held two college football games in consecutive weeks in 2016 in Tennessee-Virginia Tech and East Tennessee-Western Carolina.

___

AP Baseball Writer Ron Blum contributed to this report.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

___

AP NASCAR: https://apnews.com/hub/nascar-racing

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: NKP

Report: Bristol Motor Speedway to host Braves-Reds game next year
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Braves have favorable schedule coming to make up ground in NL East
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Georgia Tech picked to finish ninth in ACC preseason poll
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Marte, Pederson, newcomer Bell hit consecutive 1st-inning HRs for Diamondbacks in...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

The Latest: Harris and Walz kick off their 2024 election campaign6m ago
Addicted to the Olympics? A turnaround for the Peacock streaming service probably...7m ago
Everything Simone Biles did at the Paris Olympics was amplified. She thrived in the...7m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Morehouse School of Medicine receives $175M donation in largest gift to HBCUs
Debby: Reporters’ dispatches from South Georgia and coastal Georgia
Georgia Democrats rally around Kamala Harris and running mate Tim Walz