NASCAR stars enjoy immersive Mexico City visit ahead of first international Cup Series race

NASCAR hasn't waffled once on this venture — it has a two-year contract with promoter OCESA, which also hosts the F1 race and other large-scale entertainment events across the country — and made a two-day tour this week through the city to promote Thursday's opening of ticket sales. The opening price for a three-day general admission ticket is about $50.

What this week's visit did for NASCAR was give four of its top drivers a chance to experience the culture of Mexico City, witness the first-class promotional efforts of OCESA and see firsthand the excitement locals have for the top motorsports series in the United States.

Suarez was joined by former series champions Ryan Blaney and Chase Elliott, as well as Christopher Bell, last weekend's race winner. The group had an immersive experience that included a track walk, taco tasting, a night at Lucha Libre wrestling — where Blaney and Suarez both tried some moves in the ring — and a Wednesday news conference that drew hundreds.

“I don’t think many people actually realize how special this is for me because it's not every day that I get to show these guys my home, my culture," Suarez told The Associated Press. “Everyone has an idea — they've been to Cancun or somewhere like that. But to come to Mexico City and to take them to very authentic places and see the city, it's just been amazing to show them what they are going to experience in June.”

For OCESA, this week's visit was a feeler for the market demand for NASCAR, which ran in Mexico City with the second-tier Xfinity Series from 2005 to 2008. Tickets for this year's F1 race sold out in one day, but OCESA is in a contract year with Formula One Management and is juggling both F1 extension negotiations and the relaunch of NASCAR.

Those two pressing matters have put talks with IndyCar for a 2026 event on pause as the promoters wait to see if Mexico City has an appetite and ability to afford multiple racing series.

But for NASCAR, this week's visit was a chance for its drivers to spread a positive message when they return to the garage this weekend at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. A large contingent of the OCESA staff is traveling to COTA to learn the routines of a Cup race weekend.

“This visit is almost like how NASCAR is as a sport — we always tell people that ‘Hey, once you go to a race, you’re going to fall in love with it,'” said chief operating officer Steve O'Donnell. “That's been my experience in Mexico City and I think you're seeing the same with the drivers who came down here. Seeing them smile, relax, have some fun, learn some new things — I'm hopeful they'll return with some positive messaging."

Blaney, who vowed to learn Spanish before he returns in June, said he “loved every minute” of the trip and anyone in the industry who is nervous about attending the race is overthinking things.

“I was never one of the ones who was sketched out about coming to Mexico City," Blaney said. "There's nothing to worry about. The place is beautiful, the people are amazing and we've had no issues.”

Elliott, NASCAR's most popular driver and the most reserved of the quartet in Mexico City, said he won't hesitate encouraging fans to come to the race.

“There's been nothing about my experience over the last two days that raises any level of concern of how we're going to be accepted, if there's a lack of excitement, or if there are safety issues,” he said. “And the venue? Honestly it was even better than I thought it was going to be. I have nothing bad to say about racing in Mexico City.”

