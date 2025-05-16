Breaking: BioLab will not restart manufacturing at Rockdale plant after 2024 chemical fire
NASCAR star Kyle Larson crashes for the second time in the lead-up to the Indy 500

NASCAR star Kyle Larson has crashed for the second time in the lead-up to the Indianapolis 500
Kyle Larson drives through the first turn during practice for the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Thursday, May 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Kyle Larson drives through the first turn during practice for the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Thursday, May 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
By DAVE SKRETTA – Associated Press
21 minutes ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — NASCAR star Kyle Larson crashed for the second time in the lead-up to the Indianapolis 500 on Friday when he lost control of his Arrow McLaren entry and hit the wall in the final practice session before this weekend's qualifying runs.

Larson, who also crashed on April 24 during an open test at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, is taking his second shot at trying to complete "the Double" by running the Indy 500 and Coca-Cola 600 on the same day. Larson finished 18th in the rain-delayed 500 last year, but he never ran a lap in the NASCAR race in Charlotte when rain there ended the race early.

“Obviously it’s tricky. I spun,” Larson said after leaving the care center. “I don’t know. Kind of caught off guard a little bit there, but I think we’ll be fine. I tend to get over things pretty quickly. I know I spun but my balance felt pretty close to being good.”

Larson had waited until there were about 90 minutes left in Friday's 6-hour session, which was marked by high temperatures and gusty winds that made for treacherous conditions, before trying a qualifying simulation. He wasn't far into the run when his No. 17 car went skittering up the track, bumped nose-first into the wall and then spun around and hit it again.

The crash came several hours after Kyffin Simpson hit the wall hard and nearly flipped his car.

Larson's damaged car was put on a hoist and taken back to Gasoline Alley, where Arrow McLaren went to work fixing it. There is an hourlong practice session that begins at 8:30 a.m. EDT on Saturday before qualifying runs begin at 11 a.m.

“I'm sure at this point, we'll want to get out there and shake it down,” Larson said. “If not, you still get time to make a few runs tomorrow. The track conditions will be better and I'm sure we'll pack a little extra downforce to be safe that first run, and get a run in. Not too worried about it.”

