NASCAR revokes Dillon's playoff eligibility; driver keeps controversial Richmond win

NASCAR has ruled that Austin Dillon’s win at Richmond Raceway will not count toward eligibility for the Cup Series playoffs
FILE - Austin Dillon during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race media day Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)

By DAN GELSTON – Associated Press
6 minutes ago

NASCAR ruled Wednesday that Austin Dillon's win at Richmond Raceway will not count toward eligibility for the Cup Series playoffs.

Dillon will keep credit for his first victory of the season but his playoff eligibility was revoked because of "actions detrimental to to stock car auto racing or NASCAR as determined in the sole discretion of NASCAR.”

Desperate to win for the first time in nearly two years, Dillon sent NASCAR champions Denny Hamlin and Joey Logano into the wall in rapid succession on the final lap to clear a path toward victory.

Dillon and the Richard Childress Racing No. 3 team also were docked 25 points in both the drivers’ and owners’ standings. Dillon dropped from 26th to 31st in the driver standings.

Dillon's spotter, Brandon Benesch, was suspended for three races.

Logano also was fined $50,000 for smoking his tires on pit road as he drove by Dillon and his team.

There was no immediate word if RCR would appeal the decision.

AP NASCAR: https://apnews.com/hub/nascar-racing

