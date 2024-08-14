NASCAR revokes Dillon's playoff eligibility; driver keeps controversial Richmond win

NASCAR ruled Wednesday that Austin Dillon's win at Richmond Raceway will not count toward eligibility for the Cup Series playoffs.

Dillon will keep credit for his first victory of the season but his playoff eligibility was revoked because of "actions detrimental to to stock car auto racing or NASCAR as determined in the sole discretion of NASCAR.”

Desperate to win for the first time in nearly two years, Dillon sent NASCAR champions Denny Hamlin and Joey Logano into the wall in rapid succession on the final lap to clear a path toward victory.