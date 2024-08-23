Nation & World News

NASCAR delivers driver Denny Hamlin a hefty penalty for what Toyota calls a 'grievous mistake'

NASCAR docked Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin 75 points and 10 playoff points, eliminating any shot he had at winning the regular-season title and making his path toward a championship more difficult
FILE - Denny Hamlin is introduced before a NASCAR Cup Series race, Sunday, June 23, 2024, at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, in Loudon, N.H. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Denny Hamlin is introduced before a NASCAR Cup Series race, Sunday, June 23, 2024, at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, in Loudon, N.H. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
39 minutes ago

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — NASCAR docked Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin 75 points and 10 playoff points Thursday, eliminating any shot he had at winning the regular-season title and making his path toward a championship more difficult.

The hefty penalty was handed down because Hamlin’s race-winning engine from Bristol Motor Speedway in March was rebuilt by manufacturer Toyota before NASCAR could tear it down and inspect it. The sanctioning body also fined Hamlin's crew chief, Chris Gabehart, $100,000.

Toyota Racing Development self-reported the “grievous mistake," as TRD president David Wilson called it, and NASCAR issued the same penalty that would get handed to any team that alters its engine before being inspected.

Hamlin, who was third in the Cup standings and 28 points behind leader Tyler Reddick, drops to sixth and out of contention for the regular-season title with two races remaining. His playoff points fell from 21 to 11, leaving him less room for error in the opening three races of the postseason.

Wilson said the manufacturer takes full responsibility and added that Hamlin's team, Joe Gibbs Racing, was not involved in the engine disassembly.

“TRD is solely responsible for the handling and disposition of all our engines pre- and post-race,” Wilson said in a statement. “Despite procedures being in place, Denny’s race-winning engine from Bristol was mistakenly returned to our Costa Mesa facility (in California), disassembled and rebuilt instead of being torn down and inspected by NASCAR per the rulebook.

“Although we know with absolute certainty that the engine was legal and would have passed inspection, we left NASCAR in an impossible position because they were not given the opportunity to properly inspect our engine."

Wilson said Toyota has implemented several additional steps to ensure that “this never happens again.”

___

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing

Denny Hamlin signs autographs before driver introductions of a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Michigan International Speedway, Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024, in Brooklyn, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Tyler Reddick wins rain-delayed NASCAR Cup race at Michigan, his 2nd victory of 2024
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

NASCAR Cup race at Michigan suspended until Monday after rain, rain wouldn't go away
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

NASCAR regular-season title and playoff spots at stake down the stretch at Daytona and...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Josef Newgarden wins St. Louis-area IndyCar race for 5th time and 4th in 5 years
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Google agreed to pay millions for California news. Journalists call it a bad deal5m ago
Kamala Harris to invite voters to chart a 'new way forward' as Democrats conclude their...14m ago
Supreme Court rejects GOP push to block 41K Arizona voters, but partly OKs proof of...14m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Did Orlando Arcia stare down Bryce Harper? ‘I was just enjoying my home run’
Atlanta locations used in Amazon’s ‘Jackpot!’ starring John Cena, Awkwafina
This Atlanta suburb is drawing many immigrants from the border