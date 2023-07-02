NASCAR contractor dies after being electrocuted at Chicago Street Race

National & World News
1 hour ago
X
A NASCAR contractor has died after being electrocuted while setting up for the Chicago Street Race

CHICAGO (AP) — A NASCAR contractor has died after being electrocuted while setting up for the Chicago Street Race.

The Cook County Medical Examiner identified the man who died Friday as 53-year-old Duane Tabinski, the founder of an events company hired to install audio equipment for the race, local station WLS-TV reported.

NASCAR said in a statement that a worker had “suffered a fatal medical emergency" on Friday.

“We are coordinating with local authorities on this tragic incident," race organizers said. "We share our condolences to the family and their loved ones."

Chicago police said first responders took Tabinski from the race course to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on Friday morning, according to WLS-TV.

The Chicago Street Race is the first street race in NASCAR Cup Series history and will zip past the city's downtown landmarks on Sunday evening.

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink

Gridlock Guy: A Tuesday of tragedy and tumult in Atlanta traffic5h ago

Credit: John Spink

Atlanta rapper signed to Young Thug’s YSL Records charged with murder
1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

MLB had interest in Braves’ Matt Olson for Home Run Derby
37m ago

Credit: TNS

Despite establishment pivot, Marjorie Greene remains strong in her district
5h ago

Credit: TNS

Despite establishment pivot, Marjorie Greene remains strong in her district
5h ago

Credit: AP

Baltimore block party shooting leaves 2 dead and 28 injured, police say
25m ago
The Latest
France has a 5th night of rioting over teen's killing by police amid signs of subsiding...
20m ago
The 2024 Republican presidential field keeps growing. So why aren't there more women?
21m ago
Baltimore block party shooting leaves 2 dead and 28 injured, including 3 critically hurt...
25m ago
Featured

Bill Thorn, AJC Peachtree Road Race’s ironman, earns his rest from the race
Jeff Van Gundy, Suzy Kolber, Jalen Rose are among ESPN job cuts
19h ago
Where to watch Fourth of July fireworks in and around Atlanta
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top