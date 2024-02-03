Hamlin wins exhibition Clash at the Coliseum as NASCAR moves race up a day to avoid California storm

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Denny Hamlin, who wasn't even sure he'd be healed from offseason shoulder surgery in time to compete in the Clash at the Coliseum, won the Saturday night exhibition that NASCAR hurried into a one-day show to avoid a dangerous "Pineapple Express" storm headed toward California.

Hamlin, in a Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing, started from the pole and led 59 of the 151 laps. But his teammate Ty Gibbs controlled a large portion of the race until a late caution set up a restart with 10 laps remaining.

Hamlin got the lead on the restart and was about to win until Gibbs crashed on the last lap to send the race into overtime. Hamlin then got a jump on reigning NASCAR champion Ryan Blaney on the restart for the win.