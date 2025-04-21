Nation & World News
Nation & World News

NASA's Lucy spacecraft beams back pictures of an asteroid shaped like a lumpy bowling pin

NASA's Lucy spacecraft has beamed back pictures from its latest asteroid flyby
This image from video animation provided by NASA in October 2022 depicts the Lucy spacecraft. (NASA via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

This image from video animation provided by NASA in October 2022 depicts the Lucy spacecraft. (NASA via AP)
By MARCIA DUNN – Associated Press
1 hour ago

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA's Lucy spacecraft has beamed back pictures from its latest asteroid flyby, revealing a long, lumpy, odd-shaped space rock.

The space agency released the images Monday, a day after the close approach. It was considered a dress rehearsal for the more critical asteroid encounters ahead closer to Jupiter.

This asteroid is bigger than scientists anticipated, about 5 miles (8 kilometers) long and 2 miles (3.5 kilometers) wide at its widest point — resembling an irregular bowling pin. It's so long that the spacecraft couldn't capture it in its entirety in the initial downloaded images.

Data returned over the next week should help clarify the asteroid's shape, according to NASA.

Lucy passed within 600 miles (960 kilometers) of the harmless asteroid known as Donaldjohanson on Sunday in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. It's named for the paleontologist who discovered the fossil Lucy 50 years ago in Ethiopia.

The spacecraft was launched in 2021 to study the unexplored so-called Trojan asteroids out near Jupiter. Eight Trojan flybys are planned through 2033.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

More Stories

Keep Reading

This image from video animation provided by NASA in October 2022 depicts the Lucy spacecraft. (NASA via AP)

Credit: AP

NASA's Lucy spacecraft is speeding toward another close encounter with an asteroid

A green comet likely is breaking apart and won't be visible to the naked eye

A green comet likely is breaking apart and won't be visible to the naked eye

The Latest

Nadine Menendez arrives to a federal courthouse in New York, Monday, April 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Credit: AP

Wife of former US Sen. Bob Menendez convicted in bribery scheme

7m ago

Homeland Security Secretary Noem's purse stolen at DC restaurant, officials say

7m ago

Montana has a measles outbreak with its first cases in 35 years. Here's what you should know

11m ago

Featured

The North Point Mall sign is shown, Thursday, April 3, 2025, in Alpharetta. The North Point Mall continues to struggle, with redevelopment in limbo. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

North Point was once one of Georgia’s great malls. Alpharetta eyes its next chapter

Alpharetta is trying to chart a future for the area around the troubled North Point Mall.

Jason Esteves launches bid for Georgia governor with pledge to fight Trump ‘chaos’

Democrat Sen. Jason Esteves is entering Georgia's governor race with a message that Trump’s "chaos" is hurting Georgians’ health and wallets — and GOP leaders are silent.

Atlanta airport to more than triple some parking rates

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport says the increases come as it's in the middle of a program to modernize its parking facilities.