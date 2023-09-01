BreakingNews
Sinkhole opens on busy Briarcliff Road in DeKalb County

NASA spacecraft around moon spots likely crash site of Russia's lost lunar lander

A NASA spacecraft around the moon has found the likely crash site of Russia's lost lunar lander

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By MARCIA DUNN – Associated Press
57 minutes ago
X

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A NASA spacecraft around the moon has found the likely crash site of Russia's lost lunar lander.

The Luna 25 lander slammed into the moon last month, a harsh end to Russia's first moon mission in almost half a century. Based on observations by its Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter, NASA said Thursday that it appears the impact created a crater 33 feet (10 meters) across.

This fresh crater is about 250 miles (400 kilometers) short of the spacecraft’s intended landing site at the lunar south pole, and farther north. NASA's spacecraft found no evidence of a crater in this spot in pictures taken during a flyover last year.

It's located on the steep inner rim of an ancient and considerably larger crater.

Since the newfound crater is close to where scientists believe Russia's lunar lander crashed, "it is likely to be from that mission, rather than a natural impactor,” NASA said in a statement.

Meanwhile, India's rover is exploring the moon's south polar region after successfully touching down a few days after Russia's failure. India became only the fourth country to pull off a lunar landing.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Editors' Picks

Credit: The Gathering at South Forsyth

Developer of $2B Forsyth project wants to be ‘ready’ for NHL team2h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

BREAKING
Sinkhole opens on busy Briarcliff Road in DeKalb County
42m ago

Credit: TNS

AJC INVESTIGATION
Man who died in Fulton Jail pleaded for an end to violence, neglect
3h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Braves’ Ronald Acuña Jr. gets married, then makes baseball history
8h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Braves’ Ronald Acuña Jr. gets married, then makes baseball history
8h ago

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal Constitution

A Georgia woman’s audacious plan: Build longest U.S. paved bike trail
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Anger in Sweden as Nobel Prize organizers invite Russia and Belarus to the award...
3m ago
USA Basketball rallies to beat Montenegro 85-73 at the World Cup, reaches quarterfinals
6m ago
Israeli forces raid a West Bank town, sparking a firefight that kills a Palestinian...
7m ago
Featured

15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Dragon Con, Labor Day ‘Pig Out’ and more
20h ago
Five things to know about Georgia Tech’s opener vs. Louisville
FALL IN GEORGIA
From big fairs to local fests, you’ll find fall fun — and maybe a corn dog
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top