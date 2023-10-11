NASA shows off its first asteroid samples delivered by a spacecraft

NASA is showing off its first asteroid samples delivered last month by a spacecraft

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By MARCIA DUNN – Associated Press
Updated 36 minutes ago

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA on Wednesday showed off its first asteroid samples delivered last month by a spacecraft — the most ever returned to Earth.

Scientists and space agency leaders took part in the reveal at Johnson Space Center in Houston.

The ancient black dust and chunks are from the carbon-rich asteroid named Bennu, almost 60 million miles away. NASA's Osiris-Rex spacecraft collected the samples three years ago and then dropped them off sealed in a capsule during a flyby of Earth last month.

Scientists anticipated at least a cupful of rocks, far more than what Japan brought back from a pair of missions years ago. They're still not sure about the exact quantity. That's because the main sample chamber has yet to be opened, officials said.

“It’s been going slow and meticulous,” said the mission’s lead scientist, Dante Lauretta of the University of Arizona.

Black dust and particles were scattered around the outside edge of the chamber, according to Lauretta.

“Already this is scientific treasure," he said.

Besides carbon, the asteroid rubble holds water in the form of water-bearing clay minerals, said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jenni Girtman for the AJC

Thousands attend rally in grief and support of Israel after Hamas attacks1h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

House catches on fire, spreads to 2 others in NW Atlanta
2h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

2 women injured after small plane crashes into tree in Clayton County
1h ago

Walmart to open dairy facility with 400 jobs in South Georgia
3h ago

Walmart to open dairy facility with 400 jobs in South Georgia
3h ago

AJC IN-DEPTH
ICE paid millions for empty detention beds in Georgia
7h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Biden says the FTC's proposed ban on junk fees will help families and 'honest' businesses
13m ago
LIVE UPDATES
Day 5 of the latest Israel-Palestinian war
18m ago
The number of US citizens killed in the Israel-Hamas war rises to 22
18m ago
Featured

Credit: Rich Schultz

Going to Philly? Take our advice on what to do and see
Savor the colors of fall at these Georgia parks
‘We have work to do’: Atlanta’s interim superintendent talks to the AJC
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top