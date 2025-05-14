NASA rover spies the first aurora at Mars that's visible to the human eye

NASA's Perseverance rover has detected the first aurora at Mars that's visible to the human eye, good news for future astronauts who can savor the view on the red planet.

European and U.S. scientists reported that the green aurora in the dusty Martian sky was generated by a solar storm last year and had three days' advance notice to set aside viewing time with the rover's cameras.

Previous auroras observed at Mars appeared only in the ultraviolet, but this one was in the visible wavelength. It resulted from a solar flare in March 2024 that was followed by a coronal mass ejection of plasma from the sun that was directed toward Mars.