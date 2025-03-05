NASA powers down two instruments on twin Voyager spacecraft to save power

NEW YORK (AP) — NASA is switching off two science instruments on its long-running twin Voyager spacecraft to save power.

The space agency said Wednesday an instrument on Voyager 2 that measures charged particles and cosmic rays will shut off later this month. Last week, NASA powered down an instrument on Voyager 1 designed to study cosmic rays.

The energy-saving moves were necessary to extend their missions, Voyager project manager Suzanne Dodd at the NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory said in a statement.