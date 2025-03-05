NASA powers down two instruments on twin Voyager spacecraft to save power

NEW YORK (AP) — NASA is switching off two science instruments on its long-running twin Voyager spacecraft to save power.
The space agency said Wednesday an instrument on Voyager 2 that measures charged particles and cosmic rays will shut off later this month. Last week, NASA powered down an instrument on Voyager 1 designed to study cosmic rays.
The energy-saving moves were necessary to extend their missions, Voyager project manager Suzanne Dodd at the NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory said in a statement.
The twin spacecraft launched in 1977 and are currently in interstellar space, or the space between stars. Voyager 1 discovered a thin ring around Jupiter and several of Saturn’s moons, and Voyager 2 is the only spacecraft to visit Uranus and Neptune.
Each spacecraft still has three instruments apiece to study the sun's protective bubble and the swath of space beyond.
Voyager 1 is over 15 billion miles (24.14 billion kilometers) from Earth and Voyager 2 is over 13 billion miles (20.92 billion kilometers) away.
___
The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
The Latest
Credit: AP
Featured
Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC
Lucy McBath makes opening move in 2026 race for Georgia governor
The Democratic congresswoman launched a committee that allows her to start raising campaign cash. Allies say a full-scale campaign could begin in weeks.
Georgia inches closer to statewide school cellphone ban
The statewide ban would affect more than 1 million kids in grades K-8 who attend public schools.
Federal agency listed 443 properties for ‘disposal.’ It pulled them hours later
The federal agency that oversees the government’s real estate portfolio on Wednesday took down from the web a list of hundreds of office complexes it deemed “non-core assets."