BreakingNews
TRAFFIC UPDATE: I-20 reopens after fleeing driver causes wreck, GSP says
ajc logo
X

NASA fuels moon rocket in test, hit again with pesky leaks

The NASA moon rocket for the Artemis mission stands on Pad 39B at the Kennedy Space Center Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. A hydrogen leak was detected on the rocket during a tanking test this morning. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Combined ShapeCaption
The NASA moon rocket for the Artemis mission stands on Pad 39B at the Kennedy Space Center Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. A hydrogen leak was detected on the rocket during a tanking test this morning. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

National & World News
By MARCIA DUNN, Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
NASA's new moon rocket sprouted more fuel leaks in a test ahead of a possible launch attempt next week

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA's new moon rocket sprouted more fuel leaks Wednesday in a test ahead of a possible launch attempt next week, but engineers managed to get them down to acceptable levels.

There was no immediate decision on whether NASA would try for a liftoff Tuesday given the sporadic nature of the hydrogen leaks, which have bedeviled the launch team for months.

Launch director Charlie Blackwell-Thompson wouldn't commit to a launch attempt date, although she said the test went well.

“We’ll go take a look at the data,” she said. “I’d like the team to have an opportunity to look at that before I speculate.”

The daylong demo had barely begun when hazardous hydrogen fuel began escaping at the same place and same time as before, despite new seals and other repairs. Engineers halted the flow and warmed the lines in hopes of plugging the leak, and proceeded with the test. But the leak persisted before dropping to acceptable levels. Hours later, another leak cropped up elsewhere, before tapering down.

Blackwell-Thompson said all test objectives were met. But managers need to review the results before determining whether the 322-foot (98-meter) rocket is ready for its first test flight, a lunar-orbiting mission with mannequins instead of astronauts.

Hydrogen leaks spoiled the first two launch attempts, as well as earlier countdown tests. So much hydrogen escaped during the countdown earlier this month that it exceeded NASA's limit by more than double. Wednesday's leak almost got that big again.

After hours of fits and starts, NASA finally managed to load nearly 1 million gallons (4 million liters) of fuel into the rocket.

Following the Sept. 3 launch delay, NASA replaced two seals in the leaky line. One seal had a tiny indentation; it measured a mere one-hundredth of an inch.

“Now that doesn’t sound like a lot, but again we’re dealing with hydrogen," the smallest element on the periodic table, said mission manager Mike Sarafin.

NASA also altered the fueling process, easing slowly into the loading of the super-cold liquid hydrogen and oxygen. After Wednesday's big leak appeared, the launch team moved even more slowly to subject the plumbing to even less stress.

In a separate matter, NASA still needs the U.S. Space Force to extend the certification of on-board batteries that are part of the flight safety system before another launch attempt.

Once launched, the crew capsule atop the rocket will be the first to orbit the moon in 50 years. The $4.1 billion mission should last more than five weeks, ending with a splashdown in the Pacific. Astronauts would climb aboard for the second test flight, dashing around the moon in 2024. The third mission, targeted for 2025, would see a pair of astronauts actually landing on the moon.

NASA's Space Launch System rocket is more powerful than the Saturn V rocket that sent Apollo astronauts to the moon during the late 1960s and early 1970s. The engines and boosters are carryovers from the now retired space shuttles. Just like now, NASA struggled with elusive hydrogen leaks during the shuttle era, especially during the early 1990s.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Combined ShapeCaption
The NASA moon rocket for the Artemis mission stands on Pad 39B at the Kennedy Space Center Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. A hydrogen leak was detected on the rocket during a tanking test this morning. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Credit: John Raoux

The NASA moon rocket for the Artemis mission stands on Pad 39B at the Kennedy Space Center Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. A hydrogen leak was detected on the rocket during a tanking test this morning. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Credit: John Raoux

Combined ShapeCaption
The NASA moon rocket for the Artemis mission stands on Pad 39B at the Kennedy Space Center Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. A hydrogen leak was detected on the rocket during a tanking test this morning. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Credit: John Raoux

Credit: John Raoux

Editors' Picks
Braves second baseman Vaughn Grissom fields a grounder by Nationals catcher Tres Barrera in the third inning Wednesday at Truist Park. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Braves sloppy late in loss to Nationals2h ago
Georgia Tech athletic director Todd Stansbury comforts Tech coach Geoff Collins after Georgia defeated Tech at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

As losses take toll, pressure rises on Georgia Tech’s Geoff Collins, Todd Stansbury
3h ago
The DeKalb County Board of Education on Wednesday narrowly approved a policy to comply with the state's new "divisive concepts" law. School board Chair Vickie Turner, shown at a meeting in April, said Wednesday, “At the end of the day, it is a requirement that we pass this policy.” (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

DeKalb school board reluctantly passes divisive concepts policy
4h ago
Gwinnett County Police officer Doug Loomis thanks first responders that helped him after going into cardiac arrest during an event at the Gwinnett County Justice and Administration Center, Wednesday, September 21, 2022, in Lawrenceville. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Gwinnett officer thanks first responders for saving his life after cardiac arrest
3h ago
Gwinnett County Police officer Doug Loomis thanks first responders that helped him after going into cardiac arrest during an event at the Gwinnett County Justice and Administration Center, Wednesday, September 21, 2022, in Lawrenceville. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Gwinnett officer thanks first responders for saving his life after cardiac arrest
3h ago
According to the Aurora Theatre, Billie O’ Osborne Jr, aka Evan Phillips, goes by Boo Jay for short and is a "rambunctious young student at Hooper-Renwick by day and a scholar of the cemetery by night. His favorite after-school activity is to guide his friends through the town’s haunted cemetery." COURTESY AURORA THEATRE

Credit: custom

Prepare to be scared, Lawrenceville ghost tours return
The Latest
From left; U.S. Bancorp Chairman, President, and CEO Andy Cecere; PNC Financial Services Group Chairman, President, and CEO William Demchak; JPMorgan Chase & Co. Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon; Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser; Bank of America Chairman and CEO Brian Moynihan; Truist Financial Corporation Chairman and CEO William Rogers Jr.; and Wells Fargo President and CEO Charles Scharf are sworn in as they appear before a House Committee on Financial Services Committee hearing on "Holding Megabanks Accountable: Oversight of America's Largest Consumer Facing Banks" on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Credit: Andrew Harnik

Bank CEOs warn that US economy faces 'daunting' challenges
9m ago
Putin orders partial military call-up, sparking protests
11m ago
Senate ratifies international climate deal on refrigerants
14m ago
Featured
Georgia Tech athletic director Todd Stansbury comforts Tech coach Geoff Collins after Georgia defeated Tech at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

As losses take toll, pressure rises on Georgia Tech’s Geoff Collins, Todd Stansbury
3h ago
AJC Poll of Georgia voters, September 2022 - Questions asked, results, poll dates
13h ago
‘Crazy dog-mom revolution’ includes obsessing over pet’s diet
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top