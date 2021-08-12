NASA facility in Ohio named for native son Neil Armstrong

Armstrong’s son, Mark Armstrong, said the early space missions showed people across the world that they could do things they could never imagine.

“That is more empowering than any scientific advancement,” he said. “It’s more empowering than the transistor. It’s more empowering than the computer. Because it’s unlimited. And that’s what we have to remind people.”

Armstrong was born just outside Wapakoneta in 1930, took flying lessons at a nearby airstrip and made his first solo flight at age 16. After the moon landing in 1969, he taught at the University of Cincinnati.