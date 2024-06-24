NASA calls off spacewalk after spacesuit water leak

NASA on Monday canceled a spacewalk at the International Space Station after water leaked from an astronaut's spacesuit.

Astronauts Tracy Dyson and Mike Barratt opened the hatch to the space station’s airlock when Dyson reported water leaking from her spacesuit’s cooling system. The leak occurred when Dyson switched her spacesuit to battery power. The astronauts hadn't floated outside yet.

“There’s literally water everywhere here now,” Barratt said.