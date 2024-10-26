Nation & World News

NASA astronaut is released from the hospital after returning from space

NASA says an astronaut has been released from the hospital after returning from space
This photo provided by NASA shows Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Grebenkin, left, NASA astronauts Michael Barratt, second from left, Matthew Dominick, second from right, and Jeanette Epps, right, inside the SpaceX Dragon Endeavour spacecraft onboard the SpaceX recovery ship MEGAN shortly after having landed in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Pensacola, Florida, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. (NASA/Joel Kowsky via AP)

Credit: Credit: AP

Credit: Credit: AP

This photo provided by NASA shows Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Grebenkin, left, NASA astronauts Michael Barratt, second from left, Matthew Dominick, second from right, and Jeanette Epps, right, inside the SpaceX Dragon Endeavour spacecraft onboard the SpaceX recovery ship MEGAN shortly after having landed in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Pensacola, Florida, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. (NASA/Joel Kowsky via AP)
By The Associated Press
22 minutes ago

A NASA astronaut who was briefly hospitalized after returning from space has been released, the space agency said Saturday.

NASA’s Matthew Dominick, Michael Barratt and Jeanette Epps, and Russia’s Alexander Grebenkin were flown to the hospital for additional medical checks Friday after parachuting into the Gulf of Mexico off the Florida coast aboard a SpaceX capsule.

Three were released and returned to Houston. A NASA astronaut — who was not identified — was kept for observation for an unspecified medical issue. The space agency declined to identify the astronaut or release details about their condition, citing patient privacy.

The crew arrived at the International Space Station in March and should have been back on Earth two months ago. But the return trip was delayed by Boeing's new Starliner astronaut capsule and Hurricane Milton.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Credit: AP

NASA astronaut remains in the hospital after returning from an extended stay in space
Placeholder Image

Credit: Credit: John Spink

Sen. Warnock, Rep. Johnson want answers from BioLab as pressure mounts following fire
Placeholder Image

Credit: Credit: AP

2 Navy aviators are declared dead after a fighter jet crashed in Washington state
Placeholder Image

Credit: Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

After Helene, Georgia pilots fly into action to help destroyed towns
The Latest
Israel's first open attack on Iran targets missile sites and apparently spares oil and...3m ago
Georgia’s ruling party leads election race but it's unclear who will form next government10m ago
This independent candidate is worrying Republicans in deep-red Nebraska's Senate race11m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink

KNOW YOUR STUFF
Here’s what you need to know about Georgia’s ballot questions
How the AJC covered the John Peek murders featured on ‘Dateline’ Oct. 25
Everything you need to know about Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech