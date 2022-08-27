Narin An takes 2-shot lead in Canadian Pacific Women’s Open

Korda is coming off her first win of the year in the Aramco Series on the Ladies European Tour, where she rallied from seven shots back against sister Jessica.

Lizette Salas was 10 under after a 64, birdieing the par-5 18th just before play was stopped. Danielle Kang (66), Nasa Hataoka (67) and Sarah Schmelzel (64) were 9 under.

Maddie Szeryk was the top Canadian, shooting a 68 to get to 7 under. She’s bogey-free for the first two rounds.

“I don’t think I’ve ever done that before,” Szeryk said. “I just played really solid. I hit a bunch of greens and putted it OK.

Canadian star Brooke Henderson, the 2018 winner at Wascana in Regina, Saskatchewan, was 5 under after a 68.

“I feel like I’m hitting the ball really well, so I’m excited for the weekend,” Henderson said.

Three-time tournament champion Lydia Ko also was 5 under after a 68, playing alongside Henderson and Jennifer Kupcho. Kupcho was 7 under after a 68.

Lexi Thompson shot a 68 to get to 4 under.

Top-ranked Jin Young Ko, the winner at Magna outside Toronto in 2019 when the event was last played, missed the cut with rounds of 68 and 73.

Lorie Kane, the 57-year-old Canadian making her final appearance in the event, was a distant last at 28 over after rounds of 84 and 86.

