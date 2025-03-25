Napster sold to tech commerce company for $207 million

NEW YORK (AP) — A brand that was notoriously connected to music piracy before reemerging as a subscription music service has been sold to Infinite Reality for $207 million.

The tech startup announced Tuesday it had bought Napster in hopes of transforming the streaming service into a social music platform where artists can connect with fans and better monetize off their work.

"The internet has evolved from desktop to mobile, from mobile to social, and now we are entering the immersive era. Yet, music streaming has remained largely the same. It's time to reimagine what's possible," said Napster CEO Jon Vlassopulos in a blog post.