Nation & World News

Napoli players take a knee in public show of support after alleged racial abuse of Juan Jesus

Napoli’s players have taken a knee before their Serie A game against Atalanta in a public show of support for teammate Juan Jesus
Napoli team players take the knee ahead of the Serie A soccer match between Napoli and Atalanta at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in Naples, Italy, Saturday, March 30, 2024. Napoli defender Juan Jesus says he has been left feeling “very bitter” and “crestfallen” by the Italian league’s decision not to punish Inter Milan player Francesco Acerbi for an allegedly racist remark toward him. (Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Napoli team players take the knee ahead of the Serie A soccer match between Napoli and Atalanta at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in Naples, Italy, Saturday, March 30, 2024. Napoli defender Juan Jesus says he has been left feeling “very bitter” and “crestfallen” by the Italian league’s decision not to punish Inter Milan player Francesco Acerbi for an allegedly racist remark toward him. (Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse via AP)
1 hour ago

ROME (AP) — Napoli’s players took a knee before their Serie A game against Atalanta on Saturday in a public show of support for teammate Juan Jesus.

It came after a sports judge ruled that Inter Milan defender Francesco Acerbi will not face sanctions for allegedly racially abusing Jesus, who is Black, in a Serie A match because there wasn't enough proof.

The alleged incident on March 17 was revealed when Jesus told the referee that Acerbi directed a racial slur at him. Acerbi has repeatedly denied he used the offensive word.

An Italian league sporting judge said this week that, while it was clear Acerbi had insulted Jesus, the “minimum level of reasonable certainty” had not been reached that it was of a racial nature.

Napoli called the decision “astonishing.”

Atalanta won Saturday's game 3-0.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Napoli team players take the knee ahead of the Serie A soccer match between Napoli and Atalanta at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in Naples, Italy, Saturday, March 30, 2024. Napoli defender Juan Jesus says he has been left feeling “very bitter” and “crestfallen” by the Italian league’s decision not to punish Inter Milan player Francesco Acerbi for an allegedly racist remark toward him. (Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

What bills from Georgia’s 2024 session will Kemp sign into law?

Credit: Katelyn Myrick

Another big Atlanta employer wants workers in the office 5 days a week

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Suspect on the run after fatal shooting inside Fayetteville Walmart

Credit: AP

Braves are back in Philadelphia full of optimism as new season begins

Credit: AP

Braves are back in Philadelphia full of optimism as new season begins

Credit: Miguel Martinez

With Rivian’s pause, neighbors near factory site wonder what’s to come
The Latest

Credit: AP

Vanessa Carlton helps Capitals' John Carlson celebrate reaching milestone of 1,000 NHL...
10m ago
Vanessa Carlton helps Capitals' John Carlson celebrate reaching milestone of 1,000 NHL...
10m ago
Hendrick Motorsports teammates Byron, Larson say Richmond Raceway challenges their...
36m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Here’s how the Braves emptied Citizens Bank Park as they blew out Phillies
Are you ready for spring break, metro Atlanta?
Here are the best moments from Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’