Napoli fans already celebrating in anticipation of title

Inside and outside the stadium during Napoli’s match against Salernitana on Sunday, fans waved flags in Italy’s green, white and red colors that featured a “3” on them to signify what would be the team’s third Serie A championship after Maradona led the Partenopei to their first two titles in 1987 and 1990.

To clinch with a record six rounds to spare, Napoli needs only to beat regional rival Salernitana after second-place Lazio lost 3-1 at Inter Milan earlier.