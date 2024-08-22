Napheesa Collier scores 23, Courtney Williams 22 to lead Lynx to 98-87 win over Aces

Bridget Carleton added 12 points, Kayla McBride had 11 and Alanna Smith 10, giving the Lynx (20-8) five starters in double figures for just the second time, the first coming in the other win over the Aces. Myisha Hines-Allen, acquired in a trade on Tuesday, had eight points off the bench.

Young had 26 points, hitting 6 of 8 behind the arc, and Kelsey Plum had 20 for Las Vegas (17-10). A'ja Wilson had 15 with nine rebounds, ending her run of 20 and 10 at eight straight. Tiffany Hayes scored 12.

The teams were a combined 20 of 31 in the first quarter with 17 assists as the Lynx took a 26-25 lead. Minnesota finished the half 20 of 31 (64.5%) to take a 54-46 lead at the break.

The Lynx again made 10 baskets in the third quarter and entered the fourth quarter shooting 62.5% for a 79-67 lead.

Minnesota finished at 59% (38 of 64), 11 of 19 from 3-point range (58%) and had 28 assists.

The teams play again in Minnesota on Friday, where the Aces won 80-66 in May.

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

Credit: AP Credit: AP

