Napheesa Collier scores 17 in return from Olympic break to help the Lynx beat Mystics 79-68

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Napheesa Collier had 17 points and 12 rebounds for her 13th double-double of the season, Courtney Williams added 14 points and five assists, and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Washington Mystics 79-68 on Thursday night.

Williams broke a tie at 63-all on a 3-pointer with 4:24 remaining and Collier followed with a personal 4-0 run to make it 70-63 with 2:50 left. Kayla McBride added a 3-pointer to give the Lynx an eight-point lead with 1:36 to play.

McBride made a steal and passed it ahead to Alanna Smith, who converted a layup while being fouled with 38.5 seconds left. Smith made the free throw to extend the Lynx’s lead to 76-68. Washington’s Shakira Austin missed two free throws at the other end and Minnesota secured the rebound to seal it.